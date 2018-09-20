Bert and Ernie just best friends says Sesame Workshop

AFP, WASHINGTON

Bert and Ernie of Sesame Street might only be puppets, but that has not stopped audiences from speculating over the years that the two roommates might be more than just best friends.

A longtime writer from the beloved children’s show on Tuesday appeared to confirm that they were a “loving couple,” only for its creators to deny that the pair are together or have a sexual orientation.

The writer, too, later seemed to backtrack.

Mark Saltzman, who was a staff writer on the program between 1981 and 1990, told the Web site Queerty that he had based the dynamic of the pair’s relationship on his own long-term relationship with film editor Arnold Glassman.

“I remember one time that in a column from the San Francisco Chronicle, a preschooler in the city turned to mom and asked ‘are Bert and Ernie lovers?’ And that, coming from a preschooler was fun,” Glassman said.

“I was already with Arnie when I came to Sesame Street,” he said. “So I don’t think I’d know how else to write them, but as a loving couple.”

Saltzman added that Bert and Ernie’s interactions mirrored his own conversations with Glassman, who was his partner for more than 20 years until his death in 2003.

“I was Ernie. I look more Bert-ish. And Arnie, as a film editor — if you thought of Bert with a job in the world, wouldn’t that be perfect? Bert with his paper clips and organization? And I was the jokester,” Saltzman said.

Saltzman later told the New York Times that his comments were misinterpreted.

He said that he and Glassman were much like Bert and Ernie, opposites who found a way to love each other, the Times said.

“As a writer, you just bring what you know into your work,” the Times quoted him as saying in a telephone interview on Tuesday night.

“Somehow, in the uproar, that turned into Bert and Ernie being gay,” he said. “There is a difference.”

Sesame Workshop, which produces the show, denied that the puppets’ relationship was anything more than a platonic one.

“As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are just best friends. They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves,” the non-profit organization said.

“Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics [as most Sesame Street Muppets do], they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation,” the organization added.