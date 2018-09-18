Ruby rush brings hell to Mozambique village

AFP, MONTEPUEZ, Mozambique

Nearly a decade after rubies were first found in northern Mozambique, the discovery has proven a poisoned chalice, traditional local ruler Cristina Joaquim said.

Instead of riches and reward, what could have been a windfall has brought harassment, violence and even a local ban on farming.

The village of Nthoro sitting atop the ruby deposits has been targeted by gangs — allegedly backed by police — who have burned homes and smashed belongings in an apparent attempt to force residents to move.

On the road to the village of about 12,000, dozens of signs warn villagers: “You’re in the mining concession area of MRM. It is forbidden to farm, cultivate, build homes or do any mining.”

Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM), a subsidiary of London-based Gemfields, won the mining rights to 36,000 hectares of ruby-rich land in 2011.

Discovery of the precious red gemstone by a local woodcutter just nine years ago sparked a “ruby rush” in Mozambique, which now accounts for 80 percent of the world’s production.

From 2014 to June last year, MRM held eight auctions of rubies from Mozambique, raising more than US$280 million, according to government data.

“In this village we had a good life, but when our land became a mining concession area, everything changed,” said Queen Cristina, dressed in a traditional capulana skirt and headwrap.

“Because they say they are going to resettle us, they don’t allow us to do farming, build new houses,” she said. “Many people have fled because of police torture, famine, burning houses. Only few people remained — those who resist.”

Conditions in Nthoro are a far cry from the lifestyle enjoyed by those able to pay more than US$21,000 for a ruby engagement ring by fabled luxury jeweler Faberge, which has been acquired by Gemfields.

Located in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado Province, Nthoro has no piped water or electricity and its houses are built of wooden stakes and dried grass.

A security fence surrounds the village, with only one gate overseen by guards.

Nthoro, a clearing cut from thick forest, is planted with mango, coconut and papaya trees, and chickens scratch in the dirt.

The only sign of public services is a police station, which is staffed by a special military police unit rather than civilian officers.

Cristina accuses the authorities of wanting to drive villagers off the land to avoid having to resettle them elsewhere.

“I urge the company to resettle us so we can move away from this hell. We always refer these issues to the government, but the government never answers,” she said.

MRM is 75 percent owned by Gemfields and the rest by Mwiriti Limitada, a Mozambican company co-owned by army General Raimundo Pachinuapa — a senior member of the ruling Frelimo party.

Just 10 minutes away from Nthoro, the mining company’s main camp has power, running water, restaurants and even a health clinic.

Nthoro’s residents are among thousands of people living within MRM’s vast concession area who are facing relocation under Mozambican law.

“We no longer have any place for farming. The mining company forbids us. We can’t move freely because in certain areas the company forbids it,” Joao Carimo, another community leader, said as other locals cheered him on.

“Those who burned our houses are police officers and security guards at the mine,” he said.

Police deny any wrongdoing.