Agencies

EL SALVADOR

Extradition of Funes sought

Prosecutors are seeking the extradition of former president Mauricio Funes and three family members on corruption charges. Funes, the relatives and ex-officials are accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of US$351 million in public funds. Funes and his family have been living in nearby Nicaragua, which granted them political asylum. He denies wrongdoing. Friday’s extradition request came a day after a separate investigation was begun into the alleged diversion of US$10 million donated by Taiwan during Funes’ 2009-2014 government. The money was purportedly transferred from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the presidency and used for political campaigning by Funes’ party.

AUSTRALIA

Berry saboteurs hunted

Queensland yesterday offered a A$100,000 (US$71,510) reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for sabotaging strawberries with sewing needles. Police have said that six brands of strawberries are believed to be contaminated with needles and pins, prompting warnings from authorities to slice the fruit before eating. “Someone is trying to sabotage the industry, but also in doing that, they are putting babies’ and children’s and families’ lives at risk,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said at a news conference, where she confirmed the reward. The Berry Obsession, Berry Licious, Donnybrook Berries, Love Berry, Delightful Strawberries and Oasis brands of strawberries are believed to be affected, the police said.

INDIA

China’s Uighur abuse decried

About 150 Muslims on Friday protested in Mumbai to demand that China stop detaining thousands of minority Uighur Muslims in camps and political indoctrination centers in its Xinjiang region. The protesters chanted: “Down with China,” as they demonstrated outside a mosque after Friday noon prayers. Organizer Mohammed Saeed Nori said China had detained many Muslims in camps and “snatched their religious freedom.” Beijing has said it tightened restrictions over the instruction of Islam and the Uighur language in an effort to assimilate the minority group into the Chinese mainstream.

CHINA

Maduro and Xi deepen ties

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday met with President Xi Jinping (習近平) during a trip to deepen ties and seek increased financial support from one of his ailing country’s biggest creditors. The two leaders reaffirmed their ties, with Maduro saying that their relationship was “a model of international cooperation,” state broadcaster CCTV reported. Maduro later met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), who said China was willing to provide “whatever assistance is within our means,” CCTV said, adding that Maduro and Xi oversaw the signing of several agreements, but gave no details.

UNITED STATES

Chinese steals secrets

A Chinese scientist has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal biopharmaceutical trade secrets from GlaxoSmithKline in what prosecutors said was a scheme to set up companies in China to market them. Li Tao (李陶) on Friday pleaded guilty in federal court to a single conspiracy count. The change of plea comes two weeks after Xue Yu (薛宇), a high-ranking researcher who worked at GlaxoSmithKline’s suburban Philadelphia research facility, also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.