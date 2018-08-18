Agencies

CHILE

Bomb threats disrupt flights

At least three airliners were on Thursday forced to make emergency landings or turn back to their original airports in Chile and Peru amid what aviation officials said was a wave of false bomb threats. A LATAM Airlines flight carrying passengers from Peru’s capital, Lima, to Santiago was safely evacuated after making an unscheduled landing in the southern Peruvian city of Pisco, officials said. LATAM is Latin America’s largest airline. Two airplanes operated by Sky Airlines bound for northern Calama and Rosario, Argentina, returned to Santiago without incident following phoned-in threats. All three airplanes were inspected and it was determined there were no explosives on board, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation said. Agency Director-General Victor Villalobos Collao later said that authorities had received a total of 11 threats and had to carry out “a procedure” with respect to nine of them. He did not say what the procedure consisted of, but said that no explosives had been found. The threats were called in to concessions in Santiago’s airport, to LATAM and to the agency, Villalobos Collao said.

MEXICO

Tip-off exposes mass grave

A group of relatives of missing persons on Thursday said suspected criminals had anonymously revealed to them the location of a mass grave that could hold 500 bodies. The grave, about 10km from the port of eastern Veracruz, was in the same area as another grave holding hundreds of victims found in 2016, also as a result of a tip-off. Rosalia Castro Toss, spokeswoman for the Solecito collective — made up of mostly mothers of missing persons — told reporters that the map was handed to the group a few months ago. The group is now awaiting permits to carry out a search, she said. Close to the grave’s apparent location is a road to relieve traffic heading to the port. The surrounding terrain is covered with vegetation and has repeatedly been the scene of criminal activity.

PERU

‘Bamboo rat’ resurfaces

A rare rodent species known as a “bamboo rat” that lives around the Inca ruins at Machu Picchu has resurfaced after a decade of absence and been photographed for the first time. A specimen of the rodent Dactylomys peruanus was spotted by guards among bamboo trees at the citadel, which is surrounded by a protected area, the National Service of Natural Protected Areas said. The last time the animal was recorded at Machu Picchu was in 2008. The bamboo rat lives in subtropical or wet tropical areas, authorities said. It has also been reported at medium-altitude heights on the slopes of the Andes in northern Bolivia. The animal is on a list of creatures about which little is known, because it is seen so rarely.