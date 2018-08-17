Agencies

UNITED STATES

Testimony change made

Child sex trafficking victims are no longer to be made to testify in court, after New York adopted a law on Wednesday making it the final state to end the practice. Under a UN measure known as the Palermo Protocol, children do not have to prove they were trafficked, Equality Now trafficking expert Romina Canessa said. The move faced resistance from some legislators who were initially reluctant to increase criminal penalties, Canessa said. “It took a little bit of convincing and just making state legislators realize that there is a reason why federal and international law, and the majority of other states, don’t require proof of coercion for minors,” she said. “This is an issue of rape of children.”

UNITED STATES

Anti-LGBT baker files suit

A Colorado baker who gained notoriety for refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple is headed for a new showdown with the state, this time over a birthday cake for a transgender woman. Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the state claiming that his rights to freedom of speech and religion were being violated. The case involves Autumn Scardina, who in June last year ordered a cake with a pink interior and blue exterior to celebrate her birthday and the seventh anniversary of her transition. Scardina filed a complaint with the state’s Civil Rights Commission after being told that Phillips could not fill the order because of his religious beliefs.

UNITED STATES

Judge orders pipeline review

A federal judge in Montana on Wednesday ordered the Department of State to do a full environmental review of a revised route for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, which could delay the project. District Court Judge Brian Morris ordered the review of a revised pipeline route through Nebraska to supplement one the department did on the original path in 2014. Morris said the department was obligated to “analyze new information relevant to the environmental impacts of its decision” to issue a permit last year.

MEXICO

Light of the World gathers

More than half a million members of a Pentecostal church called the Light of the World held a massive “holy supper” this week, one of the largest religious ceremonies in the world. With mass baptisms, 600,000 loaves of bread and 20,000 liters of wine, members of the church celebrated their 80th annual “holy convocation,” a six-day gathering in Guadalajara. Organizers said participants traveled from 57 countries on five continents to take part. The religious fervor reached maximum pitch on Tuesday night, with the celebration of the supper and the arrival of the church’s leader, Nasson Joaquin Garcia, whose followers believe he is the last apostle of Jesus. Leaders say it is the second-largest religion in the nation and expanding fast, with 22 percent growth per year.

UNITED STATES

Temporary ban for Jones

Twitter has banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Web site, Infowars, from tweeting for seven days, saying their tweets violated its rules against abusive behavior. The site said it late on Tuesday asked Jones to delete a tweet that contained a video, which according to a company spokesman had a segment that is an “incitement to violence.” As of Wednesday, the tweet has disappeared from his account.