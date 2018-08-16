Agencies

JAPAN

Abe avoids Yasukuni Shrine

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday offered a ritual cash donation to a controversial Tokyo shrine, but did not visit in person, as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II. Abe sent an aide to Yasukuni Shrine, once again staying away from a site that honors the nation’s war dead, including convicted war criminals. Visits by Abe and other senior politicians have angered China and other neighbors, and the prime minister’s decision to stay away comes as he works to improve ties with Beijing. “Please pray for the souls of the dead. I am sorry that I am not able to pay a visit myself,” aide Masahiko Shibayama quoted Abe as telling him.

ITALY

Firefighters seek survivors

At least 37 people were killed when a bridge collapsed in the port city of Genoa, police said yesterday after firefighters worked through the night looking for any survivors buried under the rubble. “The latest official number is 37, but we can’t rule out it could rise further,” a police spokeswoman said. A 50m-high section of the Morandi Bridge, including a tower that anchored several stays, crashed down on Tuesday. Three people were listed as missing and about a dozen are hospitalized in serious condition.

UNITED KINGDOM

Police search suspect’s home

Police searched three addresses in central England as part of an investigation into what they said appeared to be a terrorist attack outside the House of Parliament in London on Tuesday when a man drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists. A 29-year-old driver, a British citizen who had originally come from another country, was arrested after ramming his car into barriers outside parliament, injuring three people. Police said they were searching three addresses, two in Birmingham and one in Nottingham, in a bid to understand “the full circumstances and motivation behind this incident.”

CUBA

Free Internet for a day

The government said it provided free Internet to the nation’s more than 5 million cellphone users on Tuesday, in an eight-hour test before it launches sales of the service. State-run telecommunications monopoly ETECSA announced the trial, with Tuesday marking the first time that Internet services were available nationwide. There are hundreds of Wi-Fi hotspots, but virtually no home penetration. Mobile users said they were happy about the day of free Internet. “This is marvelous news because we can talk with family abroad without going to specific Wi-Fi spots, there is more intimacy,” taxi driver Andres Peraza said.

MEXICO

Diner busted for tarantulas

A Mexico City market restaurant put the arachnids on its menu and posted a video on Facebook showing a chef torching one until blackened. The only problem is that the Mexican red rump tarantula is a protected species. The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday said it was alerted to the situation via social media, and seized four tarantula corpses that were ready to be served up on tortillas. The tarantula tacos were apparently on offer for 50 times the price of a basic street taco. The restaurant’s menu also features other creepy-crawlies such as grasshoppers, worms and ant eggs, which have a long tradition in national cuisine.