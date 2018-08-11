Agencies

COLOMBIA

ELN kidnaps three soldiers

The military said that three soldiers have been kidnapped by a rebel group that is holding peace talks with the government. The Colombian National Army on Thursday said that the National Liberation Army (ELN) grabbed the soldiers while they were off duty and were riding on a bus in the oil-rich Arauca Department. Last week, authorities said that the rebels kidnapped three policemen and a soldier in the remote Choco Department. With about 2,000 fighters, the ELN is Colombia’s largest remaining rebel group. The guerrillas have been holding peace talks with the government since last year, but the sides recently failed to agree on a ceasefire. During his inauguration speech on Tuesday, Colombian President Ivan Duque said he would review the ELN negotiations and would only proceed if the rebels stop their attacks.

UNITED STATES

Trump’s in-laws naturalized

The Slovenian-born parents of first lady Melania Trump became US citizens at a naturalization ceremony in New York on Thursday, their immigration lawyer, Michael Wildes, confirmed to reporters. President Donald Trump’s in-laws, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, took the oath of citizenship, Wildes said. He did not specify how long it had taken the Knavs to complete the citizenship process, nor whether the 48-year-old first lady sponsored their permanent residency. The president has taken a hard line on immigration policy, criticizing so-called chain migration that allows naturalized US citizens to sponsor close relatives for permanent residency. He has argued that the system threatens jobs and national security, calling for a merit-based system that gives preference to educated, English-speaking professionals. Viktor Knavs, a car salesman in Slovenia, and Amalija, who worked in a textile factory, are both older than 70 and retired, and spend much of the year in the US.

UNITED STATES

Broadcom founder arrested

Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield said that Nicholas was on Tuesday arrested at a Las Vegas Strip casino resort on suspicion of trafficking heroin, cocaine, metamphetamine and MDMA. Hadfield said that police responded to the casino resort following a report from security, which had found contraband in a room. Nicholas’ attorney, David Chesnoff, said that his team is conducting its own investigation. Nicholas was arrested along with a woman. Court records showed that they have been released on their own recognizance. Nicholas in the 1990s cofounded Broadcom and left the company in 2003.

VENEZUELA

Legislature protests arrest

The opposition-controlled National Assembly is leaving a seat empty for a member that it said has been kidnapped by President Nicolas Maduro’s ruling party. The assembly on Thursday marked Deputy Juan Requesens’ seat with a sign saying that he is missing or kidnapped. Officials arrested Requesens on Tuesday. He and fellow Deputy Julio Borges are charged with the attempted assassination of Maduro using drones loaded with explosives. Rafaela Requesens said that her brother was arrested for being a critic of Maduro’s repressive regime — not a criminal. Her brother has not been allowed to make outside contact or see an attorney since being arrested in violation of his rights, she said. Diplomats from the US, France and Canada attended the special session in a show of support.