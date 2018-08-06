Agencies

SWITZERLAND

Two small planes crash

A small plane crashed into a forest on Saturday, killing a local family of four who had just taken off for France, police said. In a separate incident, a vintage World War II plane crashed in the country’s southeast later the same day, with up to 20 people feared dead. Local media and aviation Web sites have reported that the plane, which seated 17 passengers along with two pilots and a flight attendant, was fully booked and that no one survived. “The JU-Air team is deeply saddened and is thinking of the passengers, the crew and families and friends of the victims,” JU-Air said on its Web site yesterday. The airline was established in 1982 and offers sightseeing, charter and adventure flights with its three mid-20th century Junkers Ju-52 aircraft.

DR CONGO

Ebola outbreak kills 33

A new outbreak of the Ebola virus is believed to have killed 33 people in the east of the country, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday. Thirteen Ebola cases have been confirmed since the fresh outbreak was declared on Wednesday in North Kivu Province. While just three of the fatalities have been among the 13 confirmed cases, the death toll is believed to have risen to 33, the health authorities said in a bulletin. Containing an Ebola outbreak in a “war zone” in the country is among the most difficult challenges the WHO has faced, a top WHO official said on Friday. In North Kivu, health workers have to navigate their response among more than 100 armed groups, 20 of whom are “highly active,” WHO emergency response chief Peter Salama told reporters.

RUSSIA

Seagal appointed envoy

Moscow has appointed action movie star Steven Seagal as a special envoy for humanitarian ties with the US. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday announced the move on Facebook, saying Seagal’s portfolio in the unpaid position would be to “facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges.” Seagal is an accomplished martial artist — like President Vladimir Putin. The actor, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016, has vocally defended Putin’s policies, including the country’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, and has criticized the US government.

PHILIPPINES

Moms breastfeed in public

Hundreds of mothers yesterday simultaneously nursed their babies in public, some of them two at a time, in a government-backed mass breastfeeding event aimed at combating child deaths. About 1,500 women, some of them wearing tiaras and superhero T-shirts, sat on the vast floor of a Manila stadium and let their babies suckle to the beat of dance music. The annual event aims to draw public support for a government campaign to get more mothers to switch to breast milk from infant formula, organizer Rose Padua said.

UNITED STATES

Rival groups clash

Small scuffles broke out on Saturday as police in Portland, Oregon, deployed flash-bang grenades and other means to disperse hundreds of right-wing and self-described anti-fascist protesters. Four people were arrested during the protests, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. Officers also seized “multiple weapons throughout the day,” police said. A reporter for The Oregonian was bloodied when he was struck by a projectile. Eder Campuzano later tweeted that he was “okay.”