Agencies

INDIA

Rains in north kill 37 people

At least 37 people have been killed this week as monsoon rains triggered house collapses and flooded wide swaths of land in the north, officials said yesterday. Weather officials have predicted more rains in the next 48 hours in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. The deaths have occurred since Thursday night, government spokesman Awanish Awasthi said. Most of the victims died on Friday in Agra, the northern city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located, including four members of a family whose house collapsed, he said. Rains also damaged an outer boundary wall of the 16th-century Fatehpur Sikri Fort, west of Agra. Authorities closed schools yesterday in the area as the weather department issued an alert for more rain.

AFGHANISTAN

First Taliban-US talks held

The Taliban has held the first direct talks with a US official in a preliminary discussion about plans for peace negotiations, a senior official of the insurgent group said. This week’s meeting with Alice Wells, the US’ top diplomat for South Asia, was an attempt to jump-start talks on ending Washington’s longest military engagement, the official told reporters early yesterday. US officials neither confirmed nor denied that a meeting took place. The Taliban have long demanded direct talks with Washington. “The discussion was preliminary, initial — and both discussed a future meeting and contacts,” the official said on condition of anonymity. It was not clear when the next meeting would be held or with whom, but he was certain that one would be held.

ICELAND

Costs end minke whale hunts

The controversial hunt for minke whales has come to end after declining profits led to the local industry closing, the International Fund for Animal Welfare said on Friday. Only six minke whales were caught last month and none this month — usually the peak month for hunting — out of a quota of 262, the association said in a statement. It was the smallest number since Iceland resumed whaling in 2003, with 17 animals caught last summer and 46 in 2016. Gunnar Jonsson, head of whaling company IP-Utgerd Ltd, said that hunting has stopped. “We need to go much farther from the coast than before, so we need more staff, which increases costs,” he told the Morgunbladid newspaper. Iceland, along with Norway, openly defies the International Whaling Commission’s 1986 ban on whale hunting. The practice has drawn fire from numerous corners, including the EU and the US, which in 2014 threatened Iceland with economic sanctions.

UNITED STATES

Police led on tractor chase

A man accused of stealing a tractor before leading Denver police on a slow-speed chase through the city is also charged with biting and choking a police dog and stealing two other cars. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Thursday filed 23 charges against 37-year-old Thomas Busch connected to the incident on Friday last week, including 10 felony-level charges. It is not clear if Busch has an attorney. The charges include three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, three counts of failure to report an accident and one count of cruelty to a certified police working dog. Busch stole a car and then a tow truck before taking the tractor from a city water department facility, authorities said. A police squad car eventually rammed the tractor’s front end in downtown Denver, stopping it, they added.