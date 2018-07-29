CBS head accused of sexual offenses

ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP:

AFP, NEW YORK

A bombshell article published in the New Yorker on Friday accused CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves of sexual misconduct stretching back decades and painted a broader picture of similar behavior within the US’ most-watched television network.

The article makes Moonves, who transformed CBS into a ratings winner, one of the most powerful US men implicated in the #MeToo era.

CBS announced that it had launched an investigation into the “recently reported” alleged misconduct.

Six women who had professional dealings with Moonves told the magazine that he sexually harassed them between the 1980s and late 2000s.

Moonves, 68, joined CBS in 1995 from Warner Bros Television, where his team developed hit shows such as Friends and ER.

Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, and two said Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers, Ronan Farrow reported.

“I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes and I regret them immensely,” Moonves said in a statement.

“But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career,” he added.

The New Yorker reported that 30 current or former employees said that such behavior extended from Moonves to other parts of the corporation, including CBS News and its flagship investigative program 60 Minutes.

Men at CBS News accused of sexual misconduct were promoted, even as the company paid settlements to women with complaints, the magazine also reported, suggesting a wider toxic environment at the network.

In a statement to Agence France-Presse, CBS said that the article did not accurately reflect a company that “does its best to treat its tens of thousands of employees with dignity and respect.”

The corporation’s board of directors had earlier issued a pre-emptive statement, saying that upon conclusion of its investigation, it would “promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

In November last year, CBS News fired Charlie Rose after eight women told the Washington Post he had made unwanted sexual advances.

Farrow shared a Pulitzer Prize with the New York Times for his reporting on Weinstein, which galvanized the #MeToo movement to quash pervasive sexual harassment in showbiz and other industries.

The son of actress Mia Farrow and film director Woody Allen on Friday said his latest article was the product of an eight-month investigation. In May, he uncovered allegations of physical assault that forced New York state prosecutor Eric Schneiderman to resign.

Farrow’s latest expose raised speculation that Moonves might also be forced to step aside. It also was not clear what effect it would have on a legal battle for control of the firm between the Redstone family, which controls CBS, and the board, chaired by Moonves.

Shari Redstone is a major shareholder of CBS and Viacom, and is seeking to merge the two companies. Moonves opposes the deal.

As chairman, Moonves oversees all operations of the company, which include the CBS Television Network, premium cable service Showtime and the Simon & Schuster publishing company.