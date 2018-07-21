Eleven drown as ‘duck boat’ sinks in US’ Midwest

AFP, WASHINGTON

A tourist boat on Thursday capsized and sank during a fierce storm on a lake in Missouri, killing at least 11 people, the local sheriff said.

The incident on Table Rock Lake occurred as thunderstorms rumbled through the US’ Midwest and left another seven people hospitalized while at least five were still missing, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told reporters, adding there were children among the dead.

The local branch of the Cox Medical Center said that two people were in critical condition.

The sheriff added that several people had made it safely to shore.

Divers had arrived at the scene to assist in the search, Rader said, ending the rescue efforts for the night at approximately 11pm, with plans to reboot operations yesterday morning.

Rader said that 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.

The incident was caused by heavy winds, he said, adding that the tour boat had been making its way to land.

Two boats had been on the water, one of which returned safely, Rader said.

The artificial lake where the boat sank is a popular tourist draw in the state’s south, near the city of Branson on the border with Arkansas.

The storm appeared to come out of nowhere, said Rick Kettels, who owns the Lakeside Resort on the lake’s shores.

“It just came up real quick,” he said, adding that the storm struck at about 6:15pm. “I’ve been here most of my life and I never saw a storm this bad.”

Kettels said there had not been a warning from local weather stations.

When the storm appeared imminent, he rushed to the lake to urge guests and boats to evacuate as rough waves began slamming into his resort pier.

A string of severe thunderstorms had barreled through the area causing significant tree damage and downed power lines, said Steve Lindenberg, a meteorologist in Springfield, Missouri, about 72km north of Branson.

At that office, meteorologists clocked winds of 119kph, issuing a warning to the area at about 6:30pm.

Branson Airport experienced a peak gust of 101kph, Lindenberg said.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight,” the City of Branson said in a statement. “This is a very trying time for all those who are involved.”

“The City of Branson may be small in size but it is big at its heart,” the statement said.

Branson City Hall was open to victims, family members and survivors, with support from the American Red Cross and city officials.

The US National Transportation Safety Board was to send a team early yesterday to investigate the incident, the agency said.

Branson is a vacation destination popular for its theaters and country music, including a Civil War-themed attraction opened by singer Dolly Parton.

The incident in Missouri was part of a storm system that struck much of the Midwest late on Thursday, meteorologists said.

Several tornadoes tore through the state of Iowa just north of Missouri, causing injuries as well as structural damage to a number of buildings. No fatalities were reported there.