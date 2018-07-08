California fire kills one amid scorching heat

AP, HORNBROOK, California

A wildfire raging through drought-stricken timber and brush near California’s border with Oregon killed one person and destroyed 40 buildings as it burned largely out of control, authorities said on Friday.

No other details were released about the death blamed on the fire that threatened 300 homes near Hornbook, California, a town of 250 people about 22km south of the Oregon border.

It is not clear how many of the damaged and destroyed buildings were homes, and how many were garages, barns or other outbuildings in the rural area.

The so-called Klamathon Fire is one of dozens of blazes across the dry US West, fueled by rising temperatures and gusty winds that were expected to last through the weekend.

Heat spreading from Southern California into parts of Arizona, Nevada and Utah threatened to worsen flames that have forced thousands of people to evacuate and destroyed hundreds of homes.

A new blaze erupted on Friday night in Santa Barbara County northwest of Los Angeles.

A house fire got out of control and spread into residential areas in the hills above Goleta, California, authorities said.

North-northwesterly winds were blowing the embers and flames downhill and the fire was about 1.6km from downtown Goleta, county fire Captain Dave Zaniboni said.

Zaniboni told KNX-AM radio that he had seen four or five buildings burn.

“It’s burning down toward the populated areas of Goleta, where all the residences and businesses are,” Zaniboni said. “We’re talking hundreds of homes.”

Mandatory evacuations were called for an area of about 1,500 people, authorities said.

People were trying to evacuate horses and other livestock from rural ranches, Zaniboni said.

On the California-Oregon border, crews battled a fire that ignited on Thursday and moved swiftly through a region that is home to many retirees, said Ray Haupt, chairman of the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors.

“It moved so fast I’m not sure how much time lagged between the evacuation and when it hit Hornbrook,” he said. “It hit there pretty quick. We know we’ve lost homes and lots of structures, including livestock and horses as well.”

California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency, citing “extreme peril” to people and property.

Evacuations were called for Hornbrook and the tiny community of Hilt.

The fire also prompted Oregon authorities to urge people to immediately evacuate an area near the town of Colestin.

Oregon authorities urged hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts to avoid forests near the state line.

Officials were concerned people in remote areas cannot be reached in case they need to quickly evacuate. The areas of concern include the Pacific Crest Trail, Mount Ashland and the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

Fire danger could prohibit rescuers from looking for anyone, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Elsewhere in California, a massive blaze northwest of Sacramento had destroyed nine homes, officials said.

Firefighters had begun inspecting the fire zone, which covers an area nearly three times the size of San Francisco.