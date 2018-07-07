Japan executes sarin attack cult leader

AFP, TOKYO

The leader of a Japanese doomsday cult that carried out a deadly 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo subway was yesterday executed along with six of his followers, decades after the horrific crime.

Shoko Asahara, the charismatic near-blind leader of what was then known as the Aum Shinrikyo sect, had been on death row for more than 10 years for crimes including the nerve agent attack, which shocked the world and prompted a massive crackdown on the cult.

Japanese Minister of Justice Yoko Kamikawa confirmed the seven executions, saying that the cult members were responsible for “extremely atrocious and grave acts that were unprecedented and should never happen again.”

The hangings were the first executions in connection with the attack, which killed 13 people and injured thousands more.

Another six cult followers remain on death row.

Japan is one of the few developed nations to retain the death penalty and public support for it remains high, despite international criticism.

Relatives of those killed in the attack, and others who were injured, welcomed the executions.

“I reacted calmly ... but I did feel the world had become slightly brighter,” said Atsushi Sakahara, a film director who was injured in the attack at Tokyo’s Roppongi Station.

“I’ve been in pain for years,” he said. “It will be impossible to ever forget the incident, but the execution brings a kind of closure.”

Shizue Takahashi, whose husband, a subway worker, was killed in the attack, told reporters that she felt Asahara’s execution was entirely appropriate.

“He of course deserves death,” she told reporters. “The execution was processed as it should be ... so no tears for me at all.”

The attack during the capital’s notoriously crowded rush hour paralyzed Tokyo, turning it into a virtual war zone.

Members of the group released the chemical in liquid form at five points in the subway network, and soon commuters began struggling to breathe, staggering from trains with their eyes watering.

Others keeled over, foaming at the mouth, with blood streaming from their noses.

Sakae Ito, who was on the crowded Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line that day, recalled commuters coughing uncontrollably.

“Liquid was spread on the floor in the middle of the carriage, people were convulsing in their seats. One man was leaning against a pole, his shirt open, bodily fluids leaking out,” Ito said.

Panic soon set in, with subway workers screaming at people to evacuate and passengers convulsing on carriage floors.

Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel dressed in hazmat suits and gas masks descended into the depths to help the injured and deal with the poison.

Although concerns about the cult had already been raised, the attack prompted a massive crackdown on its headquarters in the foothills of Mount Fuji, where authorities discovered a plant capable of producing enough sarin to kill millions.

Asahara was sentenced to death after a lengthy prosecution, during which he regularly delivered rambling and incoherent monologues in English and Japanese.

Born Chizuo Matsumoto in 1955 on the southwestern island of Kyushu, he changed his name in the 1980s, when Aum Shinrikyo was being developed.

A charismatic speaker, he cloaked himself in mysticism to attract recruits, including the doctors and engineers who manufactured the nerve agent for the group.

Aum Shinrikyo, now renamed Aleph, officially disowned Asahara in 2000, but it has never been banned and experts have said the former guru retained a strong influence.