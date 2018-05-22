Agencies

ISRAEL

Abbas’ health ‘improving’

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ condition has seen a “clear improvement” after he was taken to hospital with a fever, an Arab lawmaker in parliament with close ties to the 83-year-old said yesterday. Abbas was hospitalized on Sunday with a fever, just days after undergoing ear surgery. Palestinian officials on Sunday had said that Abbas has pneumonia and was on a respirator, receiving antibiotics intravenously. They said he was conscious and lucid. Lawmaker Ahmad Tibi told Israeli Army Radio that Abbas could be discharged as early today. He did not elaborate on his condition nor say why he thought Abbas was expected to be released.

ISRAEL

Paraguay moves embassy

Paraguay yesterday opened its embassy in Jerusalem, the second nation to follow the US in making the politically sensitive move from Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes attended the inauguration ceremony. “This is a historic day that strengthens ties between Paraguay and Israel,” Cartes said at the ceremony. Palestine Liberation Organization official Hanan Ashrawi denounced the move. “By adopting such a provocative and irresponsible measure that is in direct contravention of international law and consensus, Paraguay has conspired with Israel, the United States and Guatemala to entrench the military occupation and to seal the fate of occupied Jerusalem,” Ashrawi said in a statement.

NEPAL

Two Everest climbers die

Japanese climber Nobukazu Kuriki, who lost nine fingertips to frostbite in a previous expedition, died yesterday during an attempt to climb Mount Everest, an official said. The 35-year-old was found dead while sleeping in a Camp 2 tent at 7,400m on the 8,850m mountain, Department of Tourism official Gyanendra Shrestha said from base camp. Kuriki had fallen ill and was descending when his team lost contact with him. He had made seven unsuccessful attempts to scale Everest. Macedonian Gjeorgi Petkov, 63, also died over the weekend climbing Everest, hiking officials said, without giving further details.

UNITED STATES

New claims against Batali

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, who already faces sexual harassment accusations from four women, is reportedly under criminal investigation by the New York Police Department for sexual misconduct, CBS television program 60 Minutes said on Sunday.Batali “vehemently” denied the new allegations in a statement to CBS. The chef is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an employee at one of his restaurants in 2005 in the new criminal investigation, the show said. Other restaurant workers said that they had witnessed Batali inappropriately touching other women.

BRAZIL

African migrants rescued

A boat with two dozen migrants from West Africa was rescued off the north coast, officials from the state of Maranhao said on Sunday. A fishing boat came upon the drifting vessel with 27 people aboard, including migrants from Senegal, Nigeria, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Cape Verde, along with two Brazilians, the state government said in a statement. Some were suffering from dehydration. The rescued Brazilians have been arrested for human trafficking after reportedly being paid to smuggle the others into the country. The boat had been at sea for five weeks, police said.