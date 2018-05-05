US files complaint over Chinese laser use at Djibouti base

AP, WASHINGTON

The US has issued a formal complaint to the Chinese government over the use of high-grade lasers near a military base in Djibouti that were directed at aircraft and resulted in minor injuries to two US pilots, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said that the US is confident that Chinese nationals are responsible for the use of the lasers, which targeted aircraft on several occasions in the past few weeks.

White said the incidents represent a serious threat to US service personnel and that the US has asked China to investigate the incidents.

She estimated that there have been fewer than 10 laser incidents in recent weeks and the Pentagon sought the formal complaint because of the injuries and the growing number of instances the problem has happened.

US Marine Lieutenant Colonel Chris Logan, a Pentagon spokesman, said that reports from pilots indicate that on three occasions the lasers were military-grade and came from the Chinese base nearby.

The Chinese recently built a base near Camp Lemonnier, the US military installation in Djibouti.

It is China’s first overseas military base and was manned last year.

It is just a few kilometers from the US base.

In addition to issuing the formal diplomatic demarche, the US also put out a notice to service personnel, saying they should exercise caution when flying near certain areas in Djibouti.

The pilots suffered minor eye injuries.

There were no aircraft crashes or other more serious problems.

Lasers present a serious problem because when aimed at aircraft they can injure pilots or temporarily blind them — which can present safety risks particularly as they are taking off and landing.