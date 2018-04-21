Agencies

AUSTRIA

Dozens injured in train crash

Two passenger trains were early on Friday involved in a crash while being coupled together at the main station in Salzburg, in which up to 40 people were slightly injured, police said. One train slammed too hard into another from Zurich, Switzerland, as they were being coupled together, a police spokesman said. “A Nightjet [train] was stopped at platform four and in a coupling procedure another train drove into it from behind,” the spokesman said, adding that the number of injuries was not expected to rise significantly. The accident happened at about 4:45am, the spokesman said.

NICARAGUA

Two killed as protests grow

A protester and a policeman were killed in the capital, Managua, after demonstrations over pension reform turned violent on Thursday night, officials said, and the government has ordered off the air five independent TV channels that have been covering the unrest. The deaths came after protests by both opponents and supporters of a new law, which increases employer and employee contributions while reducing the overall amount of pensions by 5 percent, rocked the capital for a second day. A 33-year-old policeman was shot dead, police said, as well as a young male protester. A male student was also killed, opposition demonstrators said. At the National Agrarian University, a protester lost an eye during clashes with riot police who arrived to quell the demonstration. Several people were seen being detained in video images transmitted by media not controlled by the government, although police have not given official figures on arrests. On Thursday, the government ordered cable companies to cut the signal of the channels.

ESWATINI

King Mswati renames nation

King Mswati III, Africa’s last absolute monarch, on Thursday said he was officially renaming the country as the Kingdom of eSwatini. He announced the change at celebrations of the 50th anniversary of independence and of his 50th birthday. The king has referred to the “Kingdom of eSwatini” several times over the past few years — in an address to the UN General Assembly last year and at other international conferences. Addressing a large gathering in Manzini, the king said the country was reverting to the original name it had before being colonized by the British. “I would like to announce that from today onwards, our country will be known as the Kingdom of eSwatini,” Mswati said. He said the name “Swaziland” had caused confusion. “Whenever we go abroad, people refer to us as Switzerland,” the king said, adding that he wanted his country to have a name people could identify with. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) attended the event while on a visit to the country, one of Taiwan’s two African diplomatic allies.