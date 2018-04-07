Palestinians renew Gaza fence protest with fire

Bloomberg

Palestinians and Israelis yesterday braced for fresh violence along the Gaza border, a week after Israeli forces shot dead 16 Palestinian protesters and wounded hundreds in the worst violence in the impoverished coastal strip since a 2014 war.

Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, called on Palestinians to turn out in even larger numbers than a week ago.

Organizers amassed thousands of tires to set on fire near the frontier, hoping to obscure Israeli snipers’ vision with thick black smoke, and urged protesters to use mirrors to reflect the sun’s rays into soldiers’ eyes.

Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman said the army would react as it did last week, and with even greater force, to protect the border.

The protests aim to highlight the Palestinians’ plight as refugees ahead of key anniversaries on their calendar.

Hamas leaders describe the campaign as a step toward reclaiming all of what is now Israel.

The demonstrations have struck a chord with many Palestinians who see little to be optimistic about as Gaza’s economy continues to sink under the weight of war damage, sanctions imposed by the Palestinian government in the West Bank and an embargo enforced by Egypt and Israel.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov urged both sides to show restraint.

“Demonstrations and protests must be allowed to proceed in a peaceful manner,” he said. “Civilians, particularly children, must not be intentionally put in danger or targeted in any way.”

Over the past week Israel has reinforced its Gaza fence and made clear to the Palestinians that breaching it is a red line, said Nitzan Nuriel, a former director of the Israeli Counter-Terrorism Bureau at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Those who get close to the fence will be seen as a target,” Nuriel said in a conference call. “We’re trying to send a message: You can demonstrate as much as you want, but you can’t touch the fence.”

Tens of thousands were expected to join yesterday’s protests after about 40,000 turned out last week.

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt urged protesters to stay at least 500m from the fence.

“We condemn leaders and protestors who call for violence or who send protestors — including children — to the fence, knowing that they may be injured or killed,” Greenblatt said in a statement released by the US Department of State. “Instead, we call for a renewed focus by all parties on finding solutions to the dire humanitarian challenges facing Gazans.”

Palestinian leaders say Israel fired indiscriminately at peaceful protesters on Friday last week and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for international protection for Gaza.

The US blocked a UN Security Council resolution calling for an inquiry into Israel’s actions.

Israel said militants used peaceful demonstrators as cover as they fired at soldiers and tried to lay explosives near the border.

All of the dead were males between the ages of 18 and 30 — including at least 10 known militants in Hamas and other violent groups — indicating that Israel targeted active troublemakers rather than peaceful civilians, the army spokesman’s office said.