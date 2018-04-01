Agencies

UNITED STATES

Jail wanted for billionaire

The government on Friday asked a judge to sentence Macanese billionaire Ng Lap Seng (吳立勝) to more than six years in prison, after his conviction in July last year for bribing two UN ambassadors to help him build a multibillion-dollar conference center. Prosecutors made their request in a filing with the District Court in Manhattan, and are also seeking a US$2 million fine. The request came four weeks after Ng’s lawyers urged that their 69-year-old client be sentenced to time served, and allowed to return to his family in China. Lawyers for Ng did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

MEXICO

Migrants rescued from truck

More than 100 Central American migrants, including dozens of minors, were found crowded inside a sweltering truck without food or water en route to the US, authorities said on Friday. The 136 migrants, from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, were rescued in the state of Veracruz after 24 hours in temperatures above 38°C, migration institute INM said. The migrants were discovered by federal police and migration agents who heard cries for help from within the truck, which had been abandoned near a freeway. Authorities said they counted 49 minors among the group, 13 of whom were traveling alone and are to receive aid to apply for refugee status in the country.

MEXICO

Presidential race begins

Two of the four candidates for the presidency have launched their campaigns before hundreds of cheering supporters. Ricardo Anaya, candidate of a right-left coalition, appealed to the youth vote with a 12-hour hackathon to develop proposals to effect change. Margarita Zavala, the former first lady who left Anaya’s conservative National Action Party to embark on an independent run, tried to distinguish herself as the only candidate free from corruption. Both set their sights squarely on front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, depicting him as a candidate with an antiquated vision who is soft on crime. Lopez Obrador and Jose Antonio Meade, the ruling party candidate, are scheduled to officially launch their campaigns today. The presidential election is to be held on July 1.

UNITED STATES

Zoo welcomes orangutan

The Denver Zoo is welcoming a baby Sumatran orangutan who is named after an Indonesian word that means “bright” and is often used to refer to sunshine. The female primate named Cerah was born on Sunday last week to parents Nias and Berani, and the family is bonding away from public view. Cerah is to make her debut within the next two weeks in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama. She was conceived within a month of 29-year-old Nias and 25-year-old Berani getting set up in July last year.

UNITED STATES

Missing teens found dead

Two bodies found in an abandoned Utah mine are those of a teenage couple who disappeared nearly three months ago, authorities confirmed on Friday. Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne Otteson, 17, were stabbed to death and dumped in the mine in late December last year after visiting a woman whose boyfriend had warned her not to have male visitors, Utah County sheriff officials said. The bodies found on Wednesday were believed to be the missing couple, but the determination from state medical examiners made the identification official.