Authors call on Man Booker to drop US writers

An overwhelming majority of authors in the Folio Academy, which includes Margaret Atwood, Ian McEwan and Zadie Smith among its ranks, have called upon the Man Booker Prize for Fiction to revert to admitting only UK, Irish and Commonwealth writers, over fears of a new US dominance emerging in the prize.

Three years since the Man Booker began allowing any author writing in English and published in the UK to enter, 99 percent of Folio Academy members who responded to the question have said that the Booker should change its rules again, with most responses citing the new ubiquity of US authors in the prize’s longlists.

After the 2011 Man Booker chair of judges Stella Rimington controversially stressed prioritizing “readability” and books that “zip along,” the Rathbones Folio Prize was established that year as a direct challenge to the prestigious Booker.

The Folio, which set out to reward “daunting” fiction by any author writing in English and is overseen by its academy of about 300 members, was first awarded to US author George Saunders in 2013; that same year, the Man Booker Prize announced it would widen its remit to include any author writing in English.

Saunders himself last year won the Booker, making him the second US winner in a row since the rule was implemented in 2014 — an ill omen for some critics, who believe the character of the prize has been altered by the presence of weighty US writers at the expense of unknown authors in Commonwealth countries, who previously benefited from a Booker boost.

Author John Banville, who won the Booker in 2005 and originally supported the new rule, revealed he has since changed his mind.

“The prize was unique in its original form, but has lost that uniqueness. It is now just another prize among prizes. I am convinced the administrators should take the bold step of conceding the change was wrong, and revert,” he said.

Golden Hill author Francis Spufford said that as major US literary prizes tended to only allow US citizens to enter, the same protections should be extended to authors from other countries.

“The effect of opening the Man Booker to American writers without any corresponding shift in the rules for the Pulitzer, National Book Awards, etc, is therefore to diminish opportunities to British, Irish, Indian, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand and South African writers while making very little appreciable difference in the US,” he said. “In fact, it can be argued that with the Americanization of the Booker, American readers have partially lost a conduit to excellent writing which they would not otherwise have come across. I don’t see any winners in the present situation.”

British novelist Tessa Hadley said she felt that the Booker’s character had changed.

“The Man Booker used to provide a point of focus each year for British and Commonwealth fiction: A sense that this had some identity-in-difference, and that British and Commonwealth novels were in some sense ‘talking to one another’ ... now it’s as though we’re perceived — and perceive ourselves — as only a subset of US fiction, lost in its margins — and, eventually, this dilution of the community of writers plays out in the writing,” Hadley said.

However, critic Sam Leith remained in favor of the change.

“I think that — angry though it has made a lot of UK writers and publishers — there’s a clear literary sense in the Man Booker having as its constituency the English language, rather than a territorial remit based on a semi-defunct post-colonial trading bloc,” he said.