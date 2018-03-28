Uzbekistan offers to host Afghan peace talks with Taliban

Reuters, TASHKENT

Uzbekistan yesterday offered to host peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, a move that could make Tashkent a player in settling the decades-long conflict.

The former Soviet republic is seeking to raise its international profile as part of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s campaign to open up the nation of 32 million and attract foreign investment after decades of isolation.

“We stand ready to create all necessary conditions, at any stage of the peace process, to arrange on the territory of Uzbekistan direct talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement,” Mirziyoyev told a conference in Tashkent attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and a number of foreign ministers, including those of Russia, China, Pakistan and Turkey, also attended, but there were no Taliban representatives.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the conference, Uzbek First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov said not to expect “miracles” from the “confidence-building” meeting.

“Most important to note is that the Taliban have an interest in the outcome of this conference, and that they will see there is a preparedness for serious discussions about peace on all sides,” Norov said.

Additional reporting by AFP