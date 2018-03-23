Scotland, Wales pass bills to keep powers post-Brexit

Reuters, EDINBURGH

Britain’s devolved parliaments in Scotland and Wales on Wednesday approved bills that aim to keep their current powers unchanged after Brexit, a backstop in case a dispute with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government drags on.

The bills, tabled by the pro-independence Scottish National Party-led government in Edinburgh and its Labour Party-led counterpart in Cardiff, could potentially attract legal challenge from London under Britain’s constitutional arrangements.

That would add a layer of complication for May’s Conservative government and undermine her authority while she hands her hands full with the thorny process of Britain’s exit from the EU.

All parties said they are still hopeful of a solution.

First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones said he preferred his concerns to be reflected in the legislation the UK government has itself tabled for Britain’s post-Brexit legal framework, currently making its way through the national parliament.

However, in the absence of an agreement on that this bill was necessary, he said.

“Our strong preference remains for satisfactory, UK-wide legislation with a [UK] EU withdrawal bill which is amended to ensure devolution is respected. However, we have introduced the Continuity Bill because the UK government has been so slow and reluctant to recognize our legitimate concerns,” he said.

Wales and Scotland are at loggerheads with London over what clout they should have after Britain’s departure from the EU.