Next to exit White House? Odds favor McMaster, according to online bookie

US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is most likely the next official to leave the administration of US President Donald Trump, following a string of firings and resignations, according to an online betting Web site, which put the odds against him staying at 3/2.

Trump’s record-setting personnel turnover inspired Costa Rica-based BetDSI to begin taking bets on White House departures and it said the chances for any particular staff member remaining employed in the White House were not high.

“Due to the ongoing turnover we’ve seen thus far in the Trump administration, no member on this list can feel particularly safe in their position,” BetDSI said in a statement on the 24 Trump officials it gave odds for (betdsi.eu/sportsbook-betting/politics-odds/).

Turnover among White House senior staff during Trump’s first year was at least twice as high as that of any of the five past US presidencies, according to Brookings Institute research.

After firing outgoing US secretary of state Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, the US president has been talking to confidants about replacing McMaster and US Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, sources familiar with the conversations told Reuters this week.

The likelihood Shulkin will be removed within days were so high that BetDSI said it did not include him on its odds list.

Most likely to exit, after McMaster, were US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, with odds of 7/4 and 6/1 respectively.

Among staff whose jobs appeared most secure were US Vice President Mike Pence at 50/1 and US Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon with the same odds, according to BetDSI.

Such is the concern among White House employees about job security that White House chief of staff John Kelly on Friday assured Trump aides that no immediate personnel changes were in the works, Sanders told reporters on Friday.