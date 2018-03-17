Indian party exits Modi’s coalition ahead of election

Reuters, NEW DELHI

An Indian political party that governs a southern state yesterday quit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition, blaming it for a lack of financial support, officials said, in a blow to the coalition ahead of national elections next year.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) controls 16 lawmakers in India’s 545-member parliament, but Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition retains the majority.

TDP, which runs Andhra Pradesh, had been demanding greater financial assistance ever since the division of the state in 2014 that it said led to loss of revenue.

“We tried our best to be together, but the present government ignored the sentiments and emotions of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” TDP lawmaker Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary said.

Last week, TDP pulled its two federal ministers from the government after talks with Modi’s emissaries failed, and yesterday it announced it was pulling all of its lawmakers out of the federal coalition.

The loss of the regional ally is the second since January, when right-wing Hindu group Shiv Sena announced it would not run in next year’s national election in alliance with the BJP.

Modi has run the ruling coalition with a tight hand, analysts have said.

The BJP blamed the TDP for the row and said it would build up its own strength in Andhra Pradesh.

“People of Andhra Pradesh have now realized that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept governance,” BJP spokesman G.V.L.N. Rao said.

The BJP’s troubles with its regional partners come as opposition parties are trying to band together ahead of next year’s election.