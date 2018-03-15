S Korea ex-president questioned

AFP, SEOUL

Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak was yesterday questioned over corruption, the last of the country’s living former leaders to be embroiled in a criminal inquiry.

Allegations of graft involving the conservative 76-year-old’s relatives and aides during his term have mounted over the past few weeks as prosecutors investigate multiple cases of bribery amounting to millions of dollars.

The probe means that all four living former South Korean presidents have been convicted, charged, or investigated for criminal offenses.

“I stand here with a heavy heart,” Lee said as he arrived at the prosecutors’ office in Seoul, after a car journey from his home in the capital covered live on TV.

“I’m very sorry for causing concern to the people,” he told reporters, adding that South Koreans’ lives were “difficult” and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula was “dire.”

Lee, who was president from 2008 to 2013, has previously denounced the inquiry as “political revenge” and yesterday said he hoped it would be the “last time in history” that a former South Korean head of state was summoned for questioning by prosecutors.

“As a former president, I have a lot to say about this, but I will spare my words,” he said.

South Korean presidents have a tendency to end up in prison — or meet untimely ends — after their time in power, usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.

Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye was last year ousted over a massive corruption scandal that emerged in 2016, and the verdict in her bribery and abuse of power trial is due next month, with prosecutors demanding 30 years in jail.

Lee’s predecessor, former South Korean president Roh Moo-hyun, committed suicide by jumping off a cliff after being questioned over corruption allegations in 2009.

After the country embraced democracy in the 1990s, former South Korean president Chun Doo-hwan and his friend and successor, former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo, were handed sentences of death and life imprisonment respectively for their involvement in a 1979 military coup and for receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes from businesses.

Both their sentences were reduced on appeal, and they were eventually pardoned and released after serving about two years each.

Yoo Seong-min, head of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, blamed the phenomenon on “the shortfalls of the winner-takes-all presidential government system” that creates opportunities for corruption.

It was a “big tragedy in the country’s constitutional history” that a former president was in custody and another one was being questioned by prosecutors, he added.

However, Hong Joon-pyo, head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, said the government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in was “digging up old wrongdoings” and taking action against Lee for political purposes.

“This will boomerang” on Moon, Hong wrote on Facebook.

Lee, accompanied by his defense lawyer, was received by a senior prosecutor and given tea before being ushered into room 1001, where Park underwent a marathon 21.5-hour questioning last year.

Lee is expected to return home after the questioning, but prosecutors are likely to then ask a court for an arrest warrant.

Two of the former president’s former aides have been arrested as part of the investigation and the homes and offices of his brothers raided.