AUSTRALIA

Downpours bring crocodiles

The unwelcome visitors have made their way into the town of Ingham, according to several residents’ photographs posted on social media, after four days of torrential rain broke river banks, covered pastureland and cut off towns. Toby Millyard, crocodile researcher at Australia Zoo in Queensland, said the reptiles were known to use flood waters in the region to travel to different areas and search for food. “Some crocodiles love it when it rains and they use the water’s currents to travel. They’re very smart animals,” Millyard said in a telephone interview. “But they’re very easy to stay away from. As long as you’re not in the water or standing by the edge, then you should be fine.”

INDONESIA

Sumatran killed by tiger

A man has been mauled to death by a Sumatran tiger in a remote village, the second deadly attack this year, authorities said yesterday. Yusri Effendi, 34, was found with fatal wounds to his neck by workmates and local villagers in Riau Province on Sumatra on Saturday evening, the local conservation agency said. The victim was working on a building when the tiger began lurking around the construction site. Several hours after first seeing the big cat, Effendi and his three workmates — thinking the coast was clear — made a dash for safety, only to come face-to-face with the animal and scattered. A search party found the victim unconscious at the edge of a river a short time later, authorities said.

PAKISTAN

Ruling may target Ahmadis

Rights activists are expressing concern over a court ruling that would require people to declare their religion on all official documents, saying it could lead to the persecution of minorities, particularly adherents of the Ahmadi faith. The Islamabad High Court ruling on Friday also requires that citizens take a religious oath upon joining the civil service, armed forces or judiciary. Zohra Yusuf, a board member at the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, on Sunday called the ruling “very dangerous.” The ruling appeared to be aimed at Ahmadis, who revere the 19th-century founder of their faith as a prophet. Pakistan declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974.

CHINA

Beijing expects high pollution

Beijing has issued an orange alert for pollution, the second-highest on the nation’s four-level system, effective from today. Heavy pollution is expected to last through Wednesday, the Beijing Municipal Environment Protection Bureau said in a statement late on Saturday. The city government has ordered emergency pollution-curbing measures, beginning today, including industrial production reduction in response to the heavy pollution, the report said.

INDIA

French to fund solar projects

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday pledged hundreds of millions of euros for solar projects in developing countries, as world leaders met in New Dehli to promote greater investment in renewable energy. Macron said France would extend an extra 700 million euros (US$861.5 million) through loans and donations by 2022 for solar projects. France had already committed 300 million euros to the initiative when it cofounded with India a global alliance in 2015 to unlock cash for solar projects in sunny yet poor nations. “We need to remove all obstacles and scale up,” he said at the launch of the International Solar Alliance in New Delhi yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was vital that nations were not priced out.