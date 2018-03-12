Trump believes Kim will honor pledge on tests

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he believes North Korea would abide by its pledge to suspend missile tests while he prepares for a summit by May with the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

Trump noted in a tweet that North Korea has refrained from such tests since November last year and said Kim “has promised not to do so through our meetings.”

“I believe they will honor that commitment,” he wrote.

The president continued the optimistic tone on Saturday night when he led a rally for the Republican candidate in a special US House of Representatives race in western Pennsylvania.

When he mentioned Kim’s name, the crowd booed, but Trump responded: “No, it’s very positive ... no, after the meeting you may do that, but now we have to be very nice because let’s see what happens, let’s see what happens.”

Trump shocked many inside and outside his administration on Thursday when he told South Korean officials who had just returned from talks in North Korea that he would be willing to accept Kim’s meeting invitation.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump tweeted that China was pleased that he was pursuing a diplomatic solution rather than “going with the ominous alternative” and that Japan is “very enthusiastic” about the agreed-to talks.

Trump has spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe since Thursday’s announcement, and said Xi “appreciates that the US is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative.”

He also said China “continues to be helpful!”

Trump said in another tweet on Saturday that Abe is “is very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea” and that the two discussed how to narrow the US-Japan trade deficit, adding: “It will all work out!”