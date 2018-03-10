FEATURE: Madagascar’s cloistered battle with leprosy

AFP, FIANARANTSOA, Madagascar

Joseph Ralaiharo has lived cut off from society in a remote village in central Madagascar for more than half a century.

His battle with leprosy, an infection that causes unsightly sores, nerve damage, as well as eye and respiratory problems, has left him shunned by society.

“I can’t go home anymore because nobody wants to see me,” said 65-year-old Ralaiharo. “We can no longer go to wells to collect water, or into the fields. Even our own land has been sold by our relatives.”

Despite winning the battle against the infection, having been cured, Ralaiharo continues to live in the colony, such is the lifelong stigma.

He came to Ilena in Madagascar with his mother when he was just 13 years old after becoming infected with leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease. He has not left the village since.

Ilena lies at the top of a small hill, surrounded by trees, kilometers from the nearest town, Fianarantsoa, and was built in 1892 as a dedicated community for those with leprosy.

Leprosy was initially recorded in the first century and had almost disappeared from Europe by the 18th century, with only a handful of areas still affected thereafter, mostly in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America.

More than 200,000 new cases are identified every year, according to the latest WHO figures.

The condition, which spreads via nasal fluids but is not highly contagious, can be treated with a months-long cocktail of drugs.

Ilena is now home to more than 400 people, including more than 100 children, all mingling and living together as a community, but totally isolated from the rest of society.

The residents survive by growing food and rearing livestock as well as producing their own charcoal.

Nobody ever leaves, except by dying, residents said.

“This village has become a ghetto. Nobody comes or goes from here,” Sister Damien Koenig said, who is one of the nuns who have run Ilena for decades.

“When we arrived, we tried to explain that leprosy is not a shameful condition, that those infected should not be embarrassed, that they could go out,” she added. “But none of the young men or women can find partners on the outside.”

Madagascans tend to be extremely proud of their tradition of community support, solidarity and loyalty, described by the catch-all local term fihavanana.

However, those living with leprosy are excluded and face fierce discrimination.

In Marana, another village for those afflicted by leprosy in the same region as Ilena, the residents’ treatment from outside typifies the prejudice faced by sufferers.

The community has had to be relocated three times due to hostility from people living in Fianarantsoa.

Marana’s 80 residents are now hidden by a ring of trees that shield them from outside view.

“When we leave a leper colony, it’s difficult to reintegrate into society,” said 61-year-old Robert Razafimahatratra. “Even my family keep their distance from me.”

“That’s what upsets me most — not the illness, but the fact that my family rejected me. It’s a mixture of shame, confusion and fear,” said Harisoa Marline, another infected resident. “That’s my own family, my own blood, who did that.”

A combination of poverty and limited access to healthcare is to blame for the continued presence of leprosy on Madagascar, which tends to rank among the three worst countries in Africa for new infections.