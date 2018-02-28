Agencies

SINGAPORE

Airbnb hosts plead guilty

Two men yesterday pleaded guilty to using platforms, including Airbnb, to rent out condominium units for less than six months. Terence Tan En Wei and Yao Songliang pleaded guilty at the State Court to four charges of illegally renting out four condominium units last year. They face fines of up to S$200,000 (US$151,746) per charge. Court documents show that they used platforms such as Craigslist, HomeAway and Airbnb to rent out the units. Offering short stays in private homes is illegal in Singapore, where most residents live in subsidized public housing. The minimum rental period had been six months, but has since been reduced to three months.

NEW ZEALAND

Nats pick Simon Bridges

The conservative National Party yesterday chose their first Maori leader as they regrouped after an election loss. Party members selected 41-year-old Simon Bridges from among five candidates. He is a former lawyer and prosecutor who was first elected to parliament 10 years ago. He held several ministerial portfolios in the previous government, including energy, labor and transport. The party also chose a Maori deputy leader after Paula Bennett fended off one challenger to retain her position. “I’m really excited about the opportunity I’ve got ahead,” Bridges said. “I hope Maori are proud of me.”

JAPAN

Man held over mutilation

A US tourist has been arrested after a local woman he met through a dating app went missing earlier this month, her body believed to have been dismembered and scattered across several locations, media reported. Police arrested the 26-year-old last week on suspicion of confining the woman, who had been reported missing since Feb. 16, media said. They later found what appeared to be the woman’s head inside a suitcase at an apartment the man had booked in Osaka, media said. A Hyogo Prefecture police official confirmed the location and times the torso, legs and arms were found, but provided no further details.

CHINA

Prominent figures blast plan

In a rare public expression of dissent, a well-known political commentator and a prominent businesswoman have penned open letters urging lawmakers to reject a plan that would allow President Xi Jinping (習近平) to rule indefinitely. In a Monday statement on WeChat to Beijing’s members of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, Li Datong (李大同), a former editor of China Youth Daily, wrote that lifting term limits would “sow the seeds of chaos.” “If there are no term limits on a country’s highest leader, then we are returning to an imperial regime,” Li told reporters yesterday. Businesswoman Wang Ying (王瑛) wrote on WeChat that the party’s proposal was “an outright betrayal” and “against the tides.”

GREECE

Economy head steps down

Minister of Economy and Development Dimitri Papadimitriou quit early yesterday, the prime minister’s office said, hours after his wife, Rania Antonopoulos, was ousted as a junior minister over a housing stipend controversy. A reshuffle is to be announced tomorrow, reports say. Despite being personally wealthy, Antonopoulos had reportedly requested a 1,000 euro (US$1,234) monthly housing stipend available to government members without permanent homes in Athens. Antonopoulos on Monday said she had received 23,000 euros over two years, and was technically within her rights to do so.