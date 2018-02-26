Agencies

JAPAN

American quizzed over head

Police are questioning a US citizen in custody after a severed head was found in an Osaka apartment he was renting, public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Co (NHK) reported yesterday. Police believe the head, found in a suitcase, is likely to belong to a 27-year-old local woman who went missing after visiting another apartment in Osaka Prefecture with the man earlier this month, NHK said. The 26-year-old man from New York was arrested last week after she was reported missing by her family. He has reportedly denied the allegations. Body parts other than the head have not been found.

UNITED KINGDOM

Red Cross reports cases

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has joined the list of prominent charities that have uncovered sexual misconduct among its staff. Director-General Yves Daccord says 21 staff members have resigned or been fired since 2015 after violating policy by paying for sexual services. Two others did not have their contracts renewed because of suspected sexual misconduct. “This behavior is a betrayal of the people and the communities we are there to serve,” he said. Daccord said because of the decentralized nature of the sprawling aid agency, which has more than 17,000 employees worldwide, it is possible that other incidents were not reported or properly handled.

UNITED STATES

HFPA probes Fraser’s claim

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) says it is investigating actor Brendan Fraser’s claim that its former president, Philip Berk, groped him in 2003. Fraser, 49, best known for his role in The Mummy trilogy, made the accusation in an interview with GQ magazine. A statement from the association, which puts on the Golden Globes, says the interview “includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of” and is looking into the accusation.

ITALY

Police monitor rival rallies

Tens of thousands of people marched in rival far-right and anti-fascist demonstrations on Saturday, with isolated clashes flaring as tensions threatened to boil over ahead of next weekend’s election. The government deployed 5,000 police out to keep order during more than 119 protests that were held, the Ministry of the Interior said. A campaign rally in Milan led by Matteo Salvini, the head of anti-immigration group The League, attracted between 15,000 and 20,000 people, according to police, while organizers said turnout was closer to 50,000.

INDIA

Sridevi Kapoor dies at 54

Actress Sridevi Kapoor, Bollywood’s first female superstar, died in Dubai after cardiac arrest, media reported yesterday. She was 54. Sridevi is survived by her husband — producer Boney Kapoor — and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. She was in Dubai to attend a family wedding and died late on Saturday. In a career spanning five decades, Sridevi acted in 300 films and was in 2013 awarded the Padma Shri, the nation’s fourth-highest civilian honor.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Notting Hill’ actress dies

Emma Chambers, known for her roles in The Vicar of Dibley television series and the movie Notting Hill, has died at 53. Her agent John Grant on Saturday said that Chambers had died of natural causes on Wednesday evening. Actor Hugh Grant said his Notting Hill colleague was “a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress.”