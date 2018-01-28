Agencies

MEXICO

Official clarifies pot remark

Secretary of Tourism Enrique de la Madrid suggested that legalizing marijuana could help reduce drug violence at big tourist resorts, but later said he was not speaking in an official capacity when he made the comment. De la Madrid on Thursday said that legalizing pot could help reduce violence in states like Baja California Sur, which is home to the twin resorts of Los Cabos and has the country’s second-highest murder rate, and Quintana Roo, home of the resort of Cancun. Cancun, while relatively quiet, has had outbursts of shootings, some related to a struggle by the Jalisco New Generation cartel to move into the city. However, late on Thursday, De la Madrid said on Twitter: “I want to emphatically say that my opinion on legalizing marijuana was a personal comment.” Security analyst Alejandro Hope on Friday wrote in a column in newspaper El Universal that “when the law enforcement agenda is being set by the tourism secretary, something is not working. Seriously.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Top BBC men take pay cut

The BBC on Friday reported that six of its highest-paid male broadcasters have agreed to take pay cuts after revelations of a gender divide in salaries. The BBC said in a statement that the public service broadcaster was “very grateful” to Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, John Humphrys, Jon Sopel, Nick Robinson and Jeremy Vine for agreeing to reduce their salaries. Details of the voluntary salary cuts were not announced. The BBC was embarrassed last year when a list of top earners showed that two-thirds of the best-paid workers were men. Many men were also found to be receiving much larger salaries than women in comparable jobs. Humphrys, 74, a popular host of the influential Radio 4 morning news program, said the wage cut was his idea. “I’ve been at the BBC for an awfully long time and I’ve been paid very well and I’m not exactly on the breadline,” he said.

HONDURAS

Inauguration protest planned

President Juan Orlando Hernandez was scheduled to be sworn in yesterday for a second term as the opposition vowed mass protests over claims he fraudulently won the election in November last year. The leftist Alliance in Opposition against the Dictatorship has called for street protests during the inauguration in Tegucigalpa. Thousands of extra police and troops have been called up to ensure security for the event. On the eve of the inauguration, it emerged that Hernandez’s newly appointed police chief, Jose David Aguilar Moran, would be investigated by a government commission after reports that he had helped a drug cartel ship a consignment of cocaine to the US.

UNITED STATES

Inmate caught on supply run

A Texas inmate who had escaped has been arrested trying to break back into prison with bottles of alcohol, tobacco and home-cooked food. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction. Deputies on Wednesday spotted Hansen as he ran onto private land near the prison in Beaumont and grabbed a duffel bag containing three bottles of brandy, some whisky, tobacco and “a large amount of home-cooked food.” They arrested him as he ran back toward the prison. Nearby rancher Michael Latta told KFDM-TV that he has for years contended with low-level offenders who flee the facility only to later return.