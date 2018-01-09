Agencies

CHINA

BBC editor quits over pay

The BBC’s China editor has resigned her position in Beijing in protest over what she called a failure to sufficiently address a gap in compensation between men and women. Carrie Gracie’s departure is the latest aftershock from the public firm’s forced publication last year of pay levels for its top earners that showed two-thirds of those in the top bracket were men. A 30-year veteran of the BBC, Gracie said in a statement on her Web site that she could no longer perform her job at a high level while battling with bosses over pay equality. Gracie said she learned that the two male international editors made at least 50 percent more than their two female counterparts.

AUSTRALIA

Near-record heat in Sydney

Dangerous heat is roasting parts of the nation with temperatures that have not been seen in decades. The temperature in Sydney on Sunday hit a nearly 80-year high of 47.3°C. The temperature was just shy of the city’s all-time high of 47.8°C, set in 1939. New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said the state’s heatwave plan had been activated. Thousands were left without power and total fire bans were put in place. Residents were urged to drink extra water and limit their time outdoors because of air pollution resulting from the hot weather.

ISRAEL

Firm grows smallest tomato

In the succulent world of cherry tomatoes, one company is going smaller than ever before. The Kedma company in the nation’s southern Arava Desert has developed the “drop tomato,” about the size of a blueberry — the smallest ever cultivated in Israel, perhaps even in the world. It is a point of pride in a country known for its agricultural innovation, where fruits and vegetables are taken seriously and where several strands of the cherry tomato were first invented. The seed, originally developed in the Netherlands, was modified to match the arid growing conditions in southern Israel.

SRI LANKA

Slain editor’s family protests

The family of a newspaper editor murdered in Sri Lanka criticized the government for failing to bring his killers to justice as they marked the ninth anniversary of his death yesterday. Lasantha Wickrematunga, a prominent critic of the former administration, was stabbed days before he was due to testify in a corruption case involving then-minister of defense Gotabhaya Rajapakse. The killing sparked an international outcry and shone a light on human rights violations under former president Mahinda Rajapakse, Gotabhaya’s brother. President Maithripala Sirisena promised to bring the perpetrators to justice when he came to power in 2015, but no one has yet been prosecuted.

UNITED KINGDOM

Porn popular at parliament

About 160 requests a day were made late last year to access pornography Web sites from computers within the Houses of Parliament, the Press Association reported yesterday. A total of 24,473 attempts were made since the general election in June last year from devices connected to the parliamentary network, data obtained by a freedom of information request showed. Authorities say most attempts are not deliberate and point to a decrease in recent years. “All pornographic Web sites are blocked by parliament’s computer network,” a parliamentary spokesman said. “This data also covers personal devices used when logged on to parliament’s guest Wi-Fi.”