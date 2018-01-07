One killed, 12 wounded in Luxor balloon crash

AP, LUXOR, Egypt

A hot air balloon carrying foreign tourists on Friday crash-landed over Egypt’s ancient city of Luxor, killing a tourist from South Africa and injuring at least 12 others, Egyptian officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Strong winds forced the balloon, which was carrying 20 tourists, off course above the southern city, which is home to some of Egypt’s most famous pharaonic temples and tombs.

The balloon took off around sunrise and flew about 45 minutes at an altitude of 450m before the pilot lost control over a mountainous area, the officials said, adding that the pilot was also injured.

They said other balloons had taken off around the same time, but had landed safely.

The Luxor Governorate in an official statement confirmed that 12 people were injured.

The balloon passengers included South African and Argentine tourists. It was unclear whether the governorate included the pilot among those injured.

The state-run MENA news agency, citing Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Ahmed Rady, said that all those wounded have been treated, expect for three who have undergone operations.

Tourists from Australia, France and Brazil were among those injured, it said, citing an unnamed medical official.

The agency quoted Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority President Hany al-Adawy as saying that the crash was “accidental” and that balloon flights would continue operating as usual.

Earlier in the day, Egypt’s meteorological service warned of strong winds across the country, mainly in northern Egypt. The bad weather conditions led to the closure of several Red Sea ports.

Luxor has a history of hot air balloon crashes. The deadliest took place in 2013, when a balloon flying over the city caught fire and plunged about 305m, crashing into a sugar cane field and killing at least 19 foreign tourists.

Ballooning experts said the accident was the worst in the sport’s 200-year history.

In 2016, Egypt temporarily halted balloon flights after 22 Chinese tourists suffered minor injuries in a crash landing.

Over the years, Egypt has tightened safety rules governing balloon rides, which are now monitored by cameras and banned from flying higher than 2km.

The Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation said the crash is being investigated, adding that 22 balloons carrying more than 400 people had taken off and landed safely on Friday.

The hot air balloon flights are popular because they offer spectacular views of the ancient Karnak Temple and other historical sites. The flights usually start shortly before sunrise and pass over green fields leading to the Valley of the Kings — the burial site of the famous boy king Tutankhamun and other pharaohs.

Egypt’s vital tourism industry has been hit hard by militant attacks and political turmoil following the 2011 uprising that toppled former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak.

Egypt’s government has been trying to lure tourists back by touting new archeological discoveries and boosting security around historical sites.