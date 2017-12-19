Duterte says he wants to legalize marriage equality

AFP, MANILA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he wants same-sex marriage legalized, a move that would bring him into conflict with the Roman Catholic Church.

Duterte, a longtime critic of the church, which counts about 80 percent of Filipinos as followers, made the remarks in a speech before the gay and lesbian community in his southern home city of Davao late on Sunday.

“I want same-sex marriage. The problem is we’ll have to change the law, but we can change the law,” he said to wide applause.

“The law says marriage is a union between a man and a woman. I don’t have any problems making it marrying a man, marrying a woman or whatever is the predilection of the human being,” he added.

Divorce, abortion and same-sex marriage are illegal in the Philippines due largely to the influence of the Catholic Church.

However, Duterte, who took office last year, has attacked the church, accusing the clergy of sexual abuses and hypocrisy.

The church in turn has been one of the most outspoken critics of Duterte, particularly his human rights record. Thousands of people have been killed by police under the president’s centerpiece “war on drugs” policy.

Duterte, whose allies control both houses of Congress, did not specify how same-sex marriage would be legalized.

“Whatever makes you happy, I will give it to you. Why would I stop it? Why impose a morality that is no longer working and almost passe?” he said.

Naomi Fontanos, executive director of Ganda Filipinas, a transgender advocate group, said she welcomed the president’s remarks, but added that “we hope it’s not just an exercise in tokenism.”

Duterte has a history of sexist remarks, but he has also had allies in the gay and lesbian community.