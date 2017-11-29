Agencies

INDIA

Court allows film’s release

The Supreme Court yesterday rejected a legal attempt to block the global release of a Bollywood film that has sparked violent protests, warning against prejudging the controversial historical epic. Caste-based groups have been staging violent demonstrations against Padmavati amid rumors that it depicts a romance between a Hindu queen and a Muslim ruler. The epic was scheduled for release in the nation on Friday, but delayed indefinitely after the board of censors refused to certify it. A number of officials, including state leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, had vowed to ban screenings of the film in their jurisdictions unless controversial sections were removed. The leader of a caste-related group also offered 50 million rupees (US$769,000) to anyone who “beheaded” lead actress Deepika Padukone or director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

THAILAND

Police arrest 16 protesters

Police have arrested 16 people who were protesting against the construction of a coal-fired power plant, drawing criticism of the military government from rights activists and environmentalists. The planned power plant in the southern province of Songkhla will consist of two 1,000-megawatt units and is part of a power development plan to 2036, but activists object to its expected environmental and health impact on communities in the area. The 16 protesters were arrested on Monday as they traveled from Thepa District, the site of the plant, to the provincial capital to present a petition to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who was due in the city yesterday for a meeting. “This incident shows the true face of Thailand’s military dictators, who have committed a long list of abuses and repressions since the May 2014 coup,” said Sunai Phasuk, Thailand researcher for US-based group Human Rights Watch.

INDIA

Six Britons freed from jail

Six Britons who were among 35 crew on a US-operated anti-piracy ship serving jail terms for illegal weapons possession yesterday left prison after their court acquittal. The six were collected from prison by British embassy officials and were seen being driven away. A high court on Monday overturned five-year jail terms passed on the six Britons, three Ukrainians, 14 Estonians and 12 Indians in January last year. “Officials from Estonian embassy are still inside the prison. Once the process is completed, 14 Estonians and three Ukrainians will also be released,” Chennai deputy inspector general of prisons Murugesan said.

GERMANY

Liberal mayor stabbed

The mayor of a small town known for his liberal migrant policy was stabbed in the neck at a snack stand on Monday evening and seriously hurt. A man who witnessed the attack in the town of Altena told German television that a man, probably under the influence of alcohol, stabbed the mayor in the neck with a 30cm-long knife while shouting criticism of his asylum policy. “The security authorities believe that there was a political motive to this attack,” North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Armin Laschet said. The attacker was arrested and state prosecutors in Hagen are investigating attempted murder, media reported. No one was immediately available at the prosecutors. The 57-year old mayor, Andreas Hollstein, who has written a book about his fight against the far-right, was badly hurt, but was treated in hospital and has said he is back home with his family.