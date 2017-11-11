Woman fakes kidnap to be with her lover

AFP, MENDE, France

A French court on Thursday handed a six-month suspended jail term to a woman who claimed to have been kidnapped — sparking a massive search — so that she could be with her new lover.

The court in the southern town of Mende also ordered 25-year-old Sandy Gaillard, an activist with the far-right National Front political party, to pay a fine of 5,000 euros (US$5,800) and seek psychological help.

Gaillard, who was separated from her husband, was living with a boyfriend in the nearby town of Rieutort-de-Randon when she came up with the ruse so that she could have a tryst with a third man.

The boyfriend alerted police after she sent him a text message saying she had been kidnapped and thrown into the boot of a black car.

A massive search lasted more than 24 hours as about 50 troops backed by a helicopter scoured the region before Gaillard reappeared.

She raised suspicions with her calm account that her abductors had simply decided to free her.