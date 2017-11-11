Dead koala found with ears cut off in Australia

AFP, SYDNEY

A koala has been found dead in Australia with both its ears cut off, the latest in a spate of animal mutilations that police yesterday called “troublesome and disgusting.”

An emergency services worker stumbled across the grisly find on a road at Warrnambool, about 225km from Melbourne in Victoria state, on Monday.

It is not clear if the animal was dead or alive when its ears were removed.

“Police members are investigating what can only be described as a very troublesome and disgusting incident involving the mutilation of a koala,” Warrnambool Sergeant Pat Day said.

“We certainly want to get to the bottom of it. There is no reason for anybody to treat an animal in this way, whether it be alive or dead,” he said.

Victoria Police said in a statement the incident followed a series of kangaroo and wallaby mutilations in the area.

No further details were given.

In June, a kangaroo was found shot dead, dressed in leopard-print and tied to a chair holding a bottle of alcohol, also in Victoria state.