Mexican prosecutor fired as corruption probe raises tension

Reuters, MEXICO CITY

A prosecutor who led an investigation into a graft scandal involving Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto’s campaign on Wednesday said he was fired without justification, as the Mexican Senate of the Republic prepares to vote on whether to reinstate him.

Mexico’s acting attorney-

general last week fired Santiago Nieto, the attorney general for election-related crimes, on grounds that he broke laws governing criminal proceedings.

His summary dismissal came just days after an explosive interview with newspaper Reforma, in which Santiago Nieto accused Enrique Lozoya, former CEO of state oil firm Pemex and a senior member of Pena Nieto’s 2012 campaign team, of writing to him to ask that he be declared innocent of funneling Odebrecht cash into the president’s campaign.

Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht is at the heart of a Brazilian bribery and kickback probe that has reverberated across Latin America.

The senate is due to vote in the coming days on whether to reinstate Santiago Nieto.