Singapore to freeze private car numbers

AFP, SINGAPORE

Singapore, one of the most expensive places in the world to buy a vehicle, has announced it is to freeze the number of private cars on its roads from next year, but vowed to expand public transport.

The growth cap for all passenger cars and motorcycles is to be cut from 0.25 percent a year to zero with effect from February next year, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said.

The affluent city-state of 5.6 million people already imposes a quota on the number of vehicles sold and the number on its roads and has avoided the massive traffic jams that choke other Asian cities.

Singapore makes it costly for those wanting to buy a vehicle, who must first get a “certificate of entitlement,” valid for 10 years — the average cost of a certificate is S$50,000 (US$36,730).

A Toyota Corolla Altis, a five-door sedan, can cost up to S$111,000 in Singapore, including the price of the certificate, or about four times what it costs in the US.

There were more than 600,000 private cars in Singapore at the end of last year.

No timetable was given for the freeze, but the number of buses and goods vehicles will be allowed to continue growing.

In a statement announcing the change on Monday, the transport authority said 12 percent of Singapore’s total land area was already taken up by roads and there was limited room for expansion.

However, it said the government would spend S$28 billion over the next five years to expand and upgrade the transport system, including the metro, which has recently faced criticism for a series of breakdowns.