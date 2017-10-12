Agencies

UNITED STATES

Gun store locations restricted

Counties can restrict the location of gun stores without violating the Second Amendment, a court of appeals said on Tuesday. The ruling by an 11-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a California county’s ordinance banning new gun stores within 152m of schools, day care centers, residential areas, liquor stores and other gun shops. A majority of the panel said the law did not violate the Second Amendment right to bear arms of would-be gun owners because there were other stores in the county where they could buy a gun. The majority also rejected the argument that gun sellers’ Second Amendment rights were violated, saying there is no constitutional right to sell guns.

UNITED STATES

HHS secretary appointed

President Donald Trump has appointed Eric Hargan as acting secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the White House said on Tuesday. Hargan, the deputy secretary of the department, formerly served on Trump’s transition team for HHS. The appointment follows Tom Price’s resignation as secretary last month over his use of costly private charter planes for government business. US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, considered a potential successor to Price, said on Tuesday he believed he could best serve the administration in his current role.

MEXICO

Inmates killed in prison riot

At least 13 inmates died in a prison riot in the northern State of Nuevo Leon that authorities ended with lethal force, a state security official said on Tuesday. Spokesman Aldo Fasci said the riot occurred at the state prison in Cadereyta and the death toll could climb because eight people were in critical condition. Several hours of attempted negotiations failed and police using non-lethal force were unable to quell the riot, Fasci said. Authorities decided to use lethal force to protect the lives of the guards and the prisoners. Authorities could see through video monitors that at least one prisoner had already been killed and guards had been taken hostage, Fasci said.

URUGUAY

Transgender senator seated

Michelle Suarez on Tuesday became the nation’s first transgender senator, vowing to use her position to expand and protect the rights of transgender people in the counrty. The 34-year-old lawmaker representing the Communist Party assumed her seat in the upper chamber of congress, where she intends to push a law that would let transgender people change their legal identities without having to get a judge’s approval. It would also mandate that 1 percent of government jobs be reserved for transgender people and establish a pension to compensate transgender people who were persecuted during the 1973 to1985 military dictatorship. “Uruguay has evolved, but it’s still a discriminatory country,” Suarez said. Previously, as an activist, she helped draft a bill that legalized gay marriage when it became law in 2013. In an interview, Suarez said she was 15 when she acknowledged that she was a woman living in a male body. She added that her parents have always been supportive, but some classmates and teachers discriminated against her growing up. Suarez became the first transgender person in the nation to earn a university law degree. In 2009, she began working as an activist for gender rights as a way to cope with her mother’s death.