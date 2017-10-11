Agencies

UNITED STATES

Transgender teen crowned

A transgender Maine teen who was crowned homecoming king at his new school said he wants to use the attention to spread love and tolerance. Noble High School in North Berwick named Stiles Zuschlag homecoming king on Friday. He came out as a transgender male in 2015. Zuschlag said he transferred to Noble after he was asked to leave Tri-City Christian Academy in Somersworth, New Hampshire, because of his gender identity. His story has been widely circulated on social media since he was crowned homecoming king. He said he has received some blowback, but he has “done nothing, but spread awareness and love.”

BRAZIL

Officials start probes of sect

Authorities said they have launched several investigations connected to two local branches of Word of Faith Fellowship, a secretive evangelical sect based in North Carolina. Authorities are investigating whether a picture framing factory connected to the Franco da Rocha-based church broke labor laws. Investigators have said they are also probing how land bought in the name of that branch ended up being legally owned by two pastors. The investigations were spurred by reports in July detailing allegations that the Word of Faith Fellowship funneled young Brazilians congregants to the US and forced them to work at church-affiliated businesses for little or no pay.

HUNGARY

Minister slams Ukraine law

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto yesterday said he would ask the EU to revise its association agreement with Ukraine, claiming its new language law limits the rights of minorities. Szijjarto said that increasing international pressure is the only way to get Ukraine to change the law, affecting about 150,000 ethnic Hungarians and other minorities, including Russians, Romanians and Moldovans. Kiev said the law signed last month by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko strengthens Ukrainian-language education while protecting minority rights.

UNITED STATES

Flavor dedicated to refugees

A New York ice creamery is dedicating a new ice cream flavor to Syrian refugees and donating part of the profits to efforts to help them. The Adirondack Creamery in Saratoga Springs said its new flavor is inspired by a popular Syrian pastry called ma’amoul. The New York Times reported that the ice cream combines dates and walnuts into a sweetened confection. A pint of the new flavor has calls for unity plastered all over, including the word “peace” in English, Arabic and Hebrew. The newspaper reported that 50 percent of the profit made from each pint would be donated to the International Rescue Committee’s efforts to assist Syrian refugees. Pints of the new flavor are available at multiple stores and online.

THE VATICAN

Pope to call astronauts

Pope Francis is to get closer to the heavens this month when he puts in a call to the International Space Station. The Vatican on Monday said the pope would make the call at 5pm on Oct. 26. It gave no further details, but Francis has supported the work of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, which regularly brings together scientists from around the world to exchange views on topics such as climate change.