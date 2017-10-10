Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Tourist burned at festival

A French tourist who had reportedly taken hallucinogenic drugs suffered serious burns to about 40 percent of her body when she fell into a campfire three times, officials said yesterday. The woman was at the Mushroom Valley music festival near Yalboroo on the east coast when she “wandered away into bushland to another campsite,” the Central Queensland Helicopter Rescue Service said in a statement. “The 21-year-old woman suffered serious burns to her legs, torso and forearms after she fell into a campfire three times. She also sustained serious cuts and lacerations to her arms and legs from a barbed wire fence.” The woman, who has not been named, was returned to the festival by campers and flown to a hospital by helicopter.

THAILAND

Ancient dual leads to case

An 85-year-old social critic faces up to 15 years in prison for offending the monarchy after questioning whether a duel on elephant-back, fought more than 400 years ago by a king against a Burmese adversary, ever took place. Police yesterday escorted Sulak Sivaraksa to a Bangkok military court where he was officially charged with insulting the monarchy. The case stems from remarks Sulak made in 2014 when he told a public forum to think critically about the nation’s history and questioned whether King Naraesuan had really won the Battle of Nong Sarai in 1593 by defeating a Burmese prince in solo combat, mounted on a war elephant. Sulak, who walks with the aid of a cane, said he had no idea why the case was going ahead now, so long after his speech. Sulak’s attorney said he would fight the charges.

INDIA

Death sentences commuted

The Gujarat High Court yesterday commuted the death sentences given by a lower court to 11 people after one of the many deadly riots that swept the western state of Gujarat 15 years ago in which more than 1,000 people died. The 11 will now face life in prison. The court also upheld the life sentences for 20 other people convicted of involvement in setting fire to a train coach in which 60 Hindu pilgrims were killed in 2002. The court dismissed the state government’s appeal against the acquittal of 63 people due to lack of evidence.

INDIA

Firecracker ban in Dehli

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered a temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi, ahead of the Diwali festival that leaves the city shrouded in toxic smog. Firecrackers are set off day and night during Diwali — the Hindu festival of lights — which this year falls on Thursday next week. Acting on a petition, the court directed that all licenses to sell firecrackers in New Delhi and neighboring cities be suspended until Oct. 31. The court imposed a similar ban in November last year when the city’s air quality reached “hazardous” levels after Diwali.

JAPAN

Poodle shuts runway

A poodle’s dash for freedom yesterday briefly shut down one runway at Tokyo International Airport. The dog escaped at Haneda airport as its cage was being loaded onto a Japan Airlines plane bound for Naha, Okinawa, about 8:50am, airport police said. It appeared to enjoy its brief taste of freedom, dashing across a runway and sniffing around in grassy areas. Officials had to close one of four runways for six minutes, causing delays for 14 flights, police said. The poodle’s owner had to come out to catch it about 40 minutes later.