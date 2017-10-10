Ousted Pakistani PM’s son-in-law arrested at airport

Reuters, ISLAMABAD and KARACHI, Pakistan

The son-in-law of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif was yesterday arrested at Islamabad airport by the nation’s anti-corruption body on his return from London, officials said, a rare instance of a powerful politician being detained.

Muhammad Safdar, a lawmaker married to Sharif’s daughter and heir-apparent Maryam Safdar, was arrested after he failed to appear at previous National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court hearings about corruption allegations stemming from a probe into the Sharif family’s wealth.

The Sharif family have denied any wrongdoing and have labeled the corruption proceedings against the family as politically motivated.

Two of Nawaz’s sons are also due to appear before the NAB court, along with Pakistani Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar.

Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court in July for not declaring a source of income that he disputes receiving. The court also ordered a wide-ranging NAB investigation and trial into Sharif’s family.

The Supreme Court specified that the trial be concluded within six months by the NAB, which has in the past been derided as toothless because rich and powerful politicians have seldom been convicted.

Muhammad Safdar, who was arrested soon after midnight, was expected to be released after his NAB court appearance with Maryam Safdar yesterday morning.

Some supporters from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz trying to stop the car from leaving the airport, including some who laid down in front of it.

A senior party official urged them to give way.

Pakistani Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Twitter no resistance was made to Muhammad Safdar’s arrest, even though the party had “serious reservations” about the judicial process.

Sharif’s disqualification stems from the “Panama Papers” leaks last year that appeared to show that his daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy properties in London.

Some senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz officials, including Maryam Safdar, have hinted that elements of the powerful military had a hidden hand in the Supreme Court disqualification.

The army has denied playing a role.