McCain opposes Obamacare repeal bill

AP, WASHINGTON

US Senator John McCain on Friday declared his opposition to US Republicans’ last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, dealing a likely death blow to the legislation and, perhaps, to the Republican Party’s years of vows to kill the program.

It was the second time in three months 81-year-old McCain emerged as the destroyer of his party’s signature promise to voters.

“I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried,” McCain said of the bill, cowritten by Senator Lindsey Graham, his best friend in the Senate, and Senator Bill Cassidy. “Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will affect insurance premiums and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.”

McCain, who is battling brain cancer in the twilight of a remarkable career, said he could not “in good conscience” vote for the bill.

That all but ensured a major setback for US President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and appeared likely to deepen rifts between congressional Republicans and a president who has begun making deals with Democrats out of frustration with his own party’s failure to turn proposals into laws.

During the campaign for last year’s US presidential election, Trump had pledged to quickly kill former US president Barack Obama’s healthcare program — “It will be easy,” he contended — and he has publicly chided McConnell for not winning passage before now.

With the Arizona senator’s defection, there are now two declared Republican “no” votes on the repeal legislation, the other being Senator Rand Paul.

With Democrats unanimously opposed, that is the exact number McConnell can afford to lose.

However, Republican Senator Susan Collins on Friday said she, too, is leaning against the bill, and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski was also a possible “no,” making it highly unlikely that McConnell can prevail.

Once again, the Republican Party seems destined to fail on a campaign promise that every Republican agreed on — right up until the party obtained full control of US Congress and the White House this year and was actually in a position to follow through.

Trump, speaking at a political rally on Friday night in Alabama, called McCain’s opposition “sad” and “a horrible, horrible thing” for the Republican Party.

However, he said he would continue the fight to repeal Obamacare, even if it meant going back again and again.

“It’s a little tougher without McCain’s vote, I’ll be honest, but we’ve got some time. We’re going to go back,” he said. “You can’t quit when you have one or two votes short.”

US Vice President Mike Pence also said the fight was not over.

“This is not going to be easy. Some have gone so far as to announce their opposition already,” Pence said. “President Trump and I are undeterred.”

Graham vowed in a statement to “press on,” and reaffirmed his friendship with McCain.

Up until McCain’s announcement on Friday, close McConnell allies were still optimistic McCain’s relationship with Graham might make the difference.

Republican leaders hoped to bring the legislation to the Senate floor next week. They face a deadline of Saturday next week, at which point special rules that prevent a Democratic filibuster will expire.