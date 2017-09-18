Tracking month to fight wildlife trade

AP, BANGKOK

In most cases, the conviction of a Thai man trafficking rhino horns through a bizarre scheme that involved hiring prostitutes to pose as trophy hunters would have marked the end of the story.

However, investigators took an unusual, next step — deciding to “follow the money” that helped bankroll the South African operation.

That led to a court order last year to seize Chumlong Lemtongthai’s Thai bank accounts and other assets, including a house worth US$142,000, to shut him down.

It was one of an increasing number of cases illustrating how nations are shifting tactics in fighting a global wildlife trafficking market worth up to US$23 billion, after decades of relying on headline-grabbing police raids that have had little overall effect in halting illicit trades.

The idea is “to pick the pocket of the wildlife traffickers and try to freeze them in their tracks,” said Steve Galster, founder of the anti-trafficking Freeland Foundation.

The approach is quickly becoming mainstream. The UN General Assembly last week urged the world’s nations to adopt laws that allow wildlife crimes to be investigated as potential money-laundering crimes.

That allows law enforcement agents to use actions against traffickers such as seizing assets, monitoring of financial transactions and red-flagging suspicious accounts or individuals.

With crime gangs increasingly turning to wildlife smuggling as a lucrative trade, experts say customs agents and police need to begin adopting these tools commonly used to fight drug lords and other crime kingpins.

“We’ve gone beyond kicking down the door and looking for animals in the back room, to looking at who’s the kingpin, who’s the transportation coordinator, who ultimately is the vulnerable node in the syndicate without whom the syndicate wouldn’t work,” said Galster, whose group has teamed up with law enforcement agencies to bring down several trafficking rings in recent years.

A new report last week calls this effort “urgent,” given how quickly crime gangs are evolving.

Agencies fighting wildlife crime need to conduct financial investigations after every bust — to identify broader crime networks and uncover criminal proceeds that can be frozen or confiscated, the report by the British think tank Royal United Services Institute said.

Suspicious transactions and bank clients can be “red flagged” for agencies including financial intelligence units to monitor and investigate, it said. Watch lists of alleged poachers can be shared.

“We’ve been very slow to recognize wildlife crime as serious transnational organized crime,” said Cathy Haenlein, one of the report’s authors.

The trafficking epidemic has surged in recent years as incomes in Asia have risen. Tonnes of carved ivory, ivory tusks, rhino horns, live pangolins and pangolin scales have been seized in just the last few months in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Hong Kong seized its biggest ivory haul in three decades — a shipment worth nearly US$10 million.

However, most arrests still only involve low-level smugglers.

For too long nations saw wildlife trafficking as an issue for conservationists, Haenlein said.

That has allowed traffickers to flourish — using crypto-currency markets to make illicit bulk trades, or stockpiling durable animal parts like pangolin scales or elephant tusks in an attempt to corner the market.