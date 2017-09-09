Aung San Suu Kyi panned in letter by Nobel laureate Tutu

The Guardian

Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu has called on Aung San Suu Kyi to end the violence against her nation’s Rohingya Muslim minority in a heartfelt letter to the Burmese leader.

The 85-year-old archbishop said the “unfolding horror” and “ethnic cleansing” in Myanmar’s Rahkine region had forced him to speak out against the woman he admired and considered “a dearly beloved sister.”

Despite Aung San Suu Kyi defending her government’s handling of the growing crisis, Tutu urged his fellow Nobel Peace Price winner to intervene.

“I am now elderly, decrepit and formally retired, but breaking my vow to remain silent on public affairs out of profound sadness,” Tutu wrote in a letter posted on social media. “For years I had a photograph of you on my desk to remind me of the injustice and sacrifice you endured out of your love and commitment for Myanmar’s people. You symbolized righteousness. Your emergence into public life allayed our concerns about violence being perpetrated against members of the Rohingya. But what some have called ‘ethnic cleansing’ and others ‘a slow genocide’ has persisted — and recently accelerated.”

“It is incongruous for a symbol of righteousness to lead such a country,” the 85-year-old anti-apartheid activist said. “If the political price of your ascension to the highest office in Myanmar is your silence, the price is surely too steep.”

Tutu joined the growing list of voices calling on Aung San Suu Kyi to do more to protect Myanmar’s persecuted Muslim minority.

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, on Monday said “the world is waiting” for Aung San Suu Kyi to act.

“Every time I see the news, my heart breaks,” she wrote on Twitter. “Over the last several years, I have repeatedly condemned this tragic and shameful treatment. I am still waiting for my fellow Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to do the same.”

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Burmese government’s clearance operations in Rakhine “risked” ethnic cleansing, while a Change.org petition to revoke Aung San Suu Kyi’s Nobel Peace Prize had reached 377,332 signatures by yesterday.

On Thursday, Aung San Suu Kyi made her first spoken remarks on the crisis in Rakhine since government crackdowns began last month.

“It is a little unreasonable to expect us to solve the issue in 18 months,” she told Asian News International. “The situation in Rakhine has been such since many decades. It goes back to pre-colonial times.”

According to UN estimates, up to 300,000 Rohingya could be displaced due to “clearance operations” by the Burmese armed forces.

Tutu used his open letter to urge Aung San Suu Kyi to intervene and speak out.

“As we witness the unfolding horror we pray for you to be courageous and resilient again,” he wrote. “We pray for you to speak out for justice, human rights and the unity of your people. We pray for you to intervene in the escalating crisis and guide your people back towards the path of righteousness again.”