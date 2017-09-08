Trump bypasses Republicans with debt deal

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday overruled congressional Republicans and his own Treasury secretary to cut a deal with Democrats to keep the government operating and raise the US’ debt limit.

The immediate goal was ensuring money for hurricane relief, but in the process, Trump brazenly rolled his own party’s leaders.

In deal-making mode, Trump sided with the Democratic leaders — “Chuck and Nancy,” as he amiably referred later to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — as they pushed for the three-month deal, brushing aside the urgings of Republican leaders and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin for a much longer extension to the debt limit.

Republicans want that longer allowance to avoid having to take another vote on the politically toxic issue before next year’s congressional elections.

The session painted a vivid portrait of discord at the highest ranks of the Republican Party.

After spending last month angrily lobbing attacks at fellow Republicans, specifically targeting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the failure of healthcare legislation, Trump wasted little time once Congress came back this week in demonstrating his disdain for Republican House and Senate leaders charged with shepherding his agenda into law.

At first, in Wednesday’s Oval Office meeting, the Republicans lobbied for an 18-month debt ceiling extension, then 12 months and then six, but Trump waved them off.

As Mnuchin continued to press an economic argument in favor of a longer-term deal, Trump tired of it and cut him off mid-sentence.

At another point, the meeting lost focus when Ivanka Trump entered to raise an unrelated issue on childcare tax credits.

Details of the meeting were disclosed by several people briefed on the proceedings who spoke on condition of anonymity.

After the meeting, Donald Trump boarded a plane to North Dakota with Democratic US Senator Heidi Heitkamp in a bid to garner bipartisan support for tax legislation that Republican leaders on Capitol Hill are crafting on a purely partisan basis.

That continued the day of bizarre disconnects between Trump and the leaders of his party.

Trump called Heitkamp to the stage at his Dakota event and praised her as a “good woman.” She is to be running for re-election against a Republican in November next year.

Heitkamp later issued a statement saying she needs to know more about Trump’s tax plan before offering her support.

Aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters: “We had a very good meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.”

He did not mention Republicans McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, who were also present.

“We agreed to a three-month extension on debt ceiling, which they consider to be sacred, very important,” Trump said. “I think the deal will be very good.”

Barely an hour earlier, Ryan had slammed the Democrats’ demand for a three-month extension as “ridiculous and disgraceful.”

McConnell, in his own reserved fashion, did not sugar-coat what happened when he addressed reporters a short time later.

“In the meeting down at the White House, as I indicated, the president agreed with Senator Schumer and Congresswoman Pelosi to do a three-month CR and a debt ceiling into December, and that’s what I will be offering based on the president’s decision,” McConnell said.