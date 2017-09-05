US president to end protections for ‘Dreamers’: report

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump has decided to end a popular program that shields hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation, while deferring enforcement for six months, Politico reported on Sunday.

The online news outlet said the plan would give the US Congress, where many in his own party support the so-called “Dreamers” program, time to come up with a replacement before the grace period expires.

Trump was scheduled to announce his decision today, but Politico said he had already made up his mind and White House aides had met on Sunday to plan the rollout.

The New York Times also reported that Trump was strongly considering ending the program after a six-month delay, but said officials cautioned that the US president could still change his mind.

Known as Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the program was put into effect in 2012 by then-US president Barack Obama, allowing an estimated 800,000 undocumented immigrants to stay in the country for renewable two-year periods to study or work if they had come to the US before age 16.

Trump, whose anti-immigrant rhetoric helped propel him to the White House, made ending the program a top campaign promise, although once in office he appeared to soften his stance.

Politico said US Attorney General Jeff Sessions persuaded Trump to kick the program to Congress, arguing that the legislature — not the executive — was responsible for writing immigration law.

Republican lawmakers, including US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, have defended the program.

“These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home,” Ryan said in a radio interview on Friday.

“And so I really do believe there needs to be a legislative solution,” he said.