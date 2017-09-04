Agencies

JAPAN

Princess to wed next year

Emperor Akihito’s oldest grandchild, Princess Mako, yesterday said that she is getting married to a university classmate who won her heart with bright smiles and sincerity. Mako and fiance Kei Komuro, both 25, said at a news conference in Tokyo that their relationship started when the princess sat behind him at a campuvs meeting five years ago. Komuro, who works as a legal assistant, said he was so thankful and happy to have been accepted by Mako’s parents and grandparents. Details of their wedding have not been decided, and palace officials say the ceremony is expected some time around autumn next year. Mako will lose her royal status after marrying Komuro, a commoner.

MALAYSIA

Abu Sayyaf suspects nabbed

Police arrested a suspected leader and seven members of the Abu Sayyaf group in Kuala Lumpur, a police source said yesterday. Hajar Abdul Mubin — also known as Abu Asrie — was detained in a raid on Wednesday, according to the source. Hajar, a Filipino, was arrested along with one other Filipino and six Malaysians from the Borneo state of Sabah. The arrests were first reported by the English-language newspaper, the Star.

AUSTRALIA

Immigration policy praised

The government yesterday said that it is stopping “undesirables” such as terrorists, pedophiles, organized criminals and drug smugglers from boarding flights to the nation. Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton said that Australian Border Force Airline Liaison Officers were operating in major transit airports to push those threats “beyond our borders.” Where other countries “allow people to arrive and then assess the threat then,” the “Australian model” was to bar those considered a threat. “[Liaison officers] try to identify the threats — particularly given that we’ve got foreign fighters coming back through Southeast Asia and all over — the idea is to stop them getting on planes,” he told the Nine Network.

THAILAND

Third charge expires

A third criminal charge against the fugitive heir to the Red Bull fortune over a fatal hit-and-run expired yesterday, but prosecutors said it would not affect their heavily criticized attempts to bring him to justice. Worayuth Yoovidhya, better known as “Boss,” is wanted for drunkenly ploughing his Ferrari into a policeman riding a motorbike in Bangkok in 2012, dragging the officer to his death. The statute of limitation on fleeing the scene of an accident expired yesterday. Speeding and drunk driving have already run out. The charge of causing death by dangerous driving does not expire until 2027. Worayuth fled the country earlier this year.

CHINA

Liu Xia back in Beijing

Liu Xia (劉霞), the widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波), is back in Beijing, but still under house arrest, the Hong Kong-based Information Center for Human Rights and Democracy said yesterday. Center founder Frank Lu Siqing (盧四清) said he spoke to her by telephone at her Beijing home yesterday. He said a tearful Liu Xia, 56, explained in a “very weakened voice” that she was under treatment with strong anti-depressants.

UNITED STATES

Forest fires light up LA

A massive fire described as the biggest in the history of Los Angeles was raging on Saturday, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters the blaze, which broke out on Friday and lit up the hills surrounding the northern suburb of Burbank overnight, had already burnt 2,000 hectares. “In terms of acres involved, this is probably the largest fire in LA city history,” he added. Garcetti has declared a local state of emergency and appealed to California Governor Jerry Brown to do the same at the state level.