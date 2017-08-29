Agencies

INDONESIA

Would-be bomber sentenced

Would-be suicide bomber Dian Yulia Novi was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for plotting to bomb a guard-changing ceremony at Indonesia’s presidential palace in Jakarta, her lawyer said yesterday. The lawyer, Kamsi, said that her 28-year-old client will give birth within days and does not plan to appeal. Novi was among four suspected militants, that included her husband, Solihin, arrested In December last year one day before the planned attack. Prosecutors had sought a 10-year prison term for Novi, a former migrant worker in Singapore and Taiwan. In a separate trial at the same court, the judges sentenced a second woman, Tutin, to three-and-a-half years in prison for hiding information about the plot from authorities. Prosecutors have requested 15 years in prison for Solihin and eight years for a fourth suspected militant whose verdicts are expected next month.

CHINA

Landslide engulfs township

A landslide yesterday caused part of a mountain to collapse on to a remote township in Guizhou Province, state media said, killing at least two people, with 25 missing. The landslide sent rubble sweeping over 34 homes in Zhangjiawan township in the city of Bijie. Video footage broadcast by media outlets showed large blocks of a mountain collapsing from a great height, leaving a dense plume of grey smoke and a long trail of rubble. The footage also showed rescue workers pulling survivors from collapsed homes in the aftermath, with shocked residents surveying the scene. Rescue workers had pulled out four people alive from the rubble by the afternoon, Xinhua news agency said.

SINGAPORE

All ‘McCain’ bodies found

Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 US sailors who went missing after their warship collided with tanker on Monday last week, the US Navy said yesterday. Eight sailors were retrieved by divers searching flooded compartments of the USS John S. McCain, it said. The discovery of two bodies was announced last week.

NEW ZEALAND

Family rescued from reef

The captain of a sailboat that rescued a British family of four from a remote reef in the South Pacific Ocean yesterday said that the family was resting and recovering from their overnight ordeal. Martin Vogel said the family’s catamaran was a wreck after it ran aground in heavy seas at about 2:30am on Beveridge Reef. Vogel said he was able to communicate by radio with the family overnight and rescue the boy and girl, aged about 13 and 11, and the adults using a life raft when daylight broke a few hours later. “They were pretty distressed, but they’re all sleeping now,” Vogel said from a satellite phone aboard the Dona Catharina.

SOUTH KOREA

Rumor brings sentence

A 73-year-old man has been fined for spreading rumors online that the 94-year-old widow of former president Kim Dae-Jung was to marry US hip-hop legend Dr Dre, reports said yesterday. The 52-year-old founder of Death Row Records and Lee Hee-ho appear to be an unlikely couple, but were linked by an unidentified man who posted on his blog in January that Lee was to marry the rapper to “launder the late president Kim’s slush funds.” The Seoul Western District Court on Friday dismissed the rumor as “groundless” and fined the man 5 million won (US$4,400) for defamation. “The defendant violated the honor of the deceased and the bereaved,” the ruling said.