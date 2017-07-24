Australian minister calls for postal vote on marriage equality

Reuters, MELBOURNE

One of Australia’s most senior ministers yesterday reignited debate on whether same-sex marriage should be legalized, proposing a national postal vote on the issue.

Conservative Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s policy is for a national vote, or plebiscite, but that proposal was defeated in the Senate late last year.

Turnbull has said the issue will not be revisited until after the next election due in 2019.

Same-sex marriage is supported by 61 percent of Australians, according to a Gallup opinion poll from last year.

“I think there is momentum in relation to having the matter resolved one way or the other,” Australian Immigration and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Sky News television.

“I’m working on the assumption that this issue is going to be dealt with in this parliament,” Dutton said when making the proposal.

Opponents to a national vote argue it would be divisive and that a parliamentary vote could easily decide the issue.

There have only been three plebiscites in Australian history, two relating to conscription during World War I and one to choose a national song in 1977.

Dutton said a postal vote would not require legislation, would not be compulsory and would be a more cheaply administered option than a regular plebiscite.

Opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten took to social media to slam Dutton’s proposal.

“The postal plebiscite is a policy for a government that has neither the intellect to know what to do, nor the courage to do what is right,” he said on Twitter.

Failure to move forward on the matter is seen as a blow to Turnbull’s popularity, as many believe that he has not lived up to his progressive reputation.